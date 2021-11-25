Hailee Steinfeld is excited to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop, and nowhere is that more evident than in the actress's latest Instagram post. The Hawkeye actress noted her excitement throughout the entire filming process up until its release. The specific image appears to be Steinfeld in her trailer, holding up a single finger to designate the first day of filming. Fans will note that it's certainly been a long time coming for Steinfeld, who was a fan favorite amongst many to take up Bishop's bow and arrow.

Aside from the undeniable smile on Steinfeld's face, her caption notes her excitement and appreciation for the MCU by saying the following:

"Hawkeye episodes 1 & 2 are out now on Disney+!!! Taken on the first day of filming following an overly excited freak out, similar to the one taking place as I type this... to the fans of the MCU, I'm so grateful I get to be a part of your world as Kate Bishop and I can't wait for you to watch it all unfold."

Hawkeye was announced at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel back in July of 2019, though Steinfeld's casting was not finalized until December of 2020. She had been long rumored for the role, with Variety reporting she was being pursued by Marvel in September 2019, though a non-compete clause in her contract for Dickinson with AppleTV+ made the negotiations take a bit longer. Variety also reported that Kevin Feige and Marvel never approached another actress for the role.

Image via Disney+

Related: 'Hawkeye' Review: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld-Led Show Is a Charming Holiday Tale Worth the Wait

Steinfeld stars in Hawkeye alongside Jeremy Renner as the titular archer. This marks Renner's sixth time appearing as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the MCU. Aside from these two leads, Hawkeye also stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Fra Fee as Kazi, and Zahn McLarnon as William Lopez. Linda Cardellini reprises her role as Clint's wife Laura, while Florence Pugh continues her role as Yelena Belova following the post-credits scene of Black Widow. Jonathan Igla (Mad Men, Bridgerton) serves as the creator of Hawkeye, while Rhys Thomas (Documentary Now!) and directing duo Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero) have split directing duties.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are currently available to stream on Disney+. The show will contain six episodes in all, with new episodes premiering weekly each Wednesday. Check out Steinfeld's Instagram post below:

'Hawkeye' Head Writer Jonathan Igla Breaks Down the First Two Episodes, From Kate and Clint's Initial Meeting to That Episode 2 Closer He also talks about which scene was part of his original pitch to Marvel and wanting to see 'Rogers: The Musical' in real life.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email