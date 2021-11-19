From the creators of Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything and Netflix’s Prince of Peoria, Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton are bringing us a brand new animated Disney series titled, Hailey’s On It! Disney has officially given the green light to begin productions for this part comedy, part adventure series that is in the works to debut at some point in 2023.

Vocally starring in the series will be Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as the titular character Hailey; Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Good Place) as Scott, Hailey’s closest friend; and Gary Anthony Williams (The Boondocks) as Beta, a robotic machine that will come to Hailey from the future. Writing and production duo, Bunje and Stanton, will also serve as executive producers along with the production team at Disney Television Animation (TVA).

Of the new series with Bunje and Stanton at the helm, Meredith Roberts, who serves as senior vice president and general manager of Television Animation at Disney Branded Television, said, "Nick and Devin began their writing careers at TVA nearly 15 years ago and have now come full circle returning to their TVA roots to launch their first animated series. The series' fast-paced comedy, heart and grounded stories about two best friends who happen to get caught up in extraordinary circumstances made it a perfect fit for Disney." Hailey's On It! will debut in 2023. Check out the poster for Hailey's On It! below.

Here is the official synopsis for Hailey’s On It!:

"Hailey's On It!" follows Hailey Banks, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging (and sometimes impractical) tasks in order to save the world. Hailey will be pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness within as she systematically conquers her fears, whether she is winning a sand-building competition, wrestling a honey badger, eating a raw onion, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend, Scott.

