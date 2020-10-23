Haim Enlist Robert Pattinson as “Emotional Vampire” in Amazing Seth Meyers Performance

Haim’s most recent album, Women in Music, Part III, is arguably the pop album of the year. And one of the album’s very best songs is “3 am,” a slinky ode to “u up?”s accompanied by some of the band’s deepest, most melodic grooves. And their performance of the song on last night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers took the song to the next level.

Exhibit A: They got Robert Pattinson to record the voice message that starts the song on the album. (This time it’s a video message, of course.) When he calls the band, his ID comes up as “Emotional Vampire,” which is even better. They joked on the show that they had thought about Tom Hardy and Benedict Cumberbatch but neither one returned their calls. Clearly, Pattinson is the very best choice and absolutely kills it as “sleepy douchebag.” Also, he seems to be very healthy after contracting COVID-19 on the set of The Batman. Glad to see you’re feeling better Rob!

Exhibit B: The band (Danielle, Este and future Paul Thomas Anderson co-star Alana) are dressed as vampire brides (we love the trickle of fake blood coming down from the corner of Alana’s mouth). You’ve got to love that they’re actively engaging with spooky season on this depressingly Halloween-free year.

Exhibit C: At the end of the performance they threateningly encourage everyone to vote, complete with a “VOTE” Jack o’ lantern. Ghoulish! Listen to the ladies – remember to vote! If you need any help figuring out how or why, please click here!