Haim is back, and they’re ready to get us all up in our feels. The musical trio comprised of sisters Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim, has shared their new single, “Relationships,” marking their first proper, non-soundtrack music release since their 2020 album Women in Music, Part III. As these talented women have been exploring new avenues — Danielle with music production, Alana with acting, and Este with on-screen music consulting — fans were eager to see how their new material would sound once they finally regrouped. And they certainly did not disappoint.

Over a punchy track produced by Rostam, Haim details the heartache and mixed emotions that come with relationships — both formal and casual. But even having learned these lessons so many times over, they can’t help but fall into the same traps. Still, they’re willing to endure the bad to embrace the good.

“Baby, how can I explain when an innocent mistake / Turns into seventeen days? F**kin' relationships / Don't they end up all the same when there's no one left to blame? / I think I'm in love, but I can't stand f**kin' relationships,” the ladies sing on the song’s chorus.

Haim’s Affinity for Film Plays Out in Their New Musical Era

In the years since Women in Music, Part III, the Haim sisters have made quite a few cinematic endeavors. In 2021, Alana starred in Licorice Pizza, with both Danielle and Este making cameos. Este also served as a music consultant on the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus.

While the sisters are keeping the details of their long-awaited fourth album mum for now, fans can tell that they were inspired by cinema for their new era. The new single’s cover features the three women channeling actress Nicole Kidman in a famous photo from 2001, which was rumored to have been taken after she had finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The video for “Relationships,” which was directed by Camille Summers-Valli, plays out in a non-linear format — a la A24. The clip opens with a heartbroken Danielle packing boxes of her stuff into a car, presumably after a break-up with her ex, who is played by Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey. As Danielle’s sisters comfort her, she can’t help but look back on memories of herself and her ex dancing, laying on the ground, and finding solace in each other’s company.

According to a press release, “Relationships” precedes Haim’s soon-to-be-announced fourth album. So get your wine and tissues ready, because it sounds like we’re in for a ride.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Licorice Pizza Release Date December 25, 2021 Runtime 133 minutes Director Paul Thomas Anderson Writers Paul Thomas Anderson Cast See All Cooper Hoffman

Sean Penn

Tom Waits

Alana Haim

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY