The past few years have ushered in a movie musical boom. Musicals tend to be designated to the stage or old, classic films. When they do pop up on the big screen, it’s usually infrequent and arrives as one screen adaptation of a popular Broadway musical at a time. But, the past few years have welcomed big screen musicals from monumental and classic like Hamilton to small and lesser-known like Tick, Tick… Boom! There have been hits like In the Heights and misses like Dear Evan Hansen and Cats. Originals like Annette are welcome, as well as remakes of beloved, classic movie musicals like West Side Story. Musicals have taken the movie world by storm to such an extent that they have nominations in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress categories at the 2022 Academy Awards. With the stage set for a movie musical renaissance, one old movie musical is ready for a remake — Hair.

Those who aren’t familiar with Hair would almost certainly recognize one or two of its songs. Aquarius, I Got Life, or even the show’s titular number were popular songs on their own, even becoming top 10 hits, and they remain well-known today. Others may only know Hair for its controversial topics and famous nudity. But, most people who aren’t theater aficionados aren’t familiar with Hair much further than that.

Movie adaptations bring musicals to larger audiences who aren’t going to the theater to see musicals. Often, this is what makes musicals household names. It happened with musicals like Grease, The Sound of Music, and Annie, among many others. Hair’s film adaptation, however, didn’t have the same effect.

Hair, known as the “American tribal rock love musical,” first hit Broadway in 1968. The musical followed a group of hippies living in New York City and protesting the Vietnam War. This was a time of social and political upheaval, and Hair managed to touch on many of the myriad issues the country and world were facing at the time. In 1969, it was nominated for the Best Musical Tony Award. Ten years later, the Milos Forman-directed film adaptation premiered. The film was successful, but it didn’t have the staying power of other movie musicals, and it didn’t become much of a classic. In 2009, Hair was revived on Broadway. It ran from Mar 31, 2009 through Jun 27, 2010 and took home the Best Revival Tony. In spite of this proof that Hair remained poignant and relevant all those years later, still, only one film adaptation exists.

Translating from stage to screen is always a difficult endeavor. The Hair film does its translating in an especially unorthodox way. It plays like an old music video. Choreography and big dance numbers play a major role. It almost seems as if Hair has been transplanted directly from the stage and plunked onto the screen. In doing so, much of the plot is lost or muddled. It feels more like viewers are watching a series of songs being performed with story sprinkled in, rather than the opposite. The direction of the film also puts a lot of focus on the group of hippies and how their lifestyle differs from that of the other characters they come in contact with. This is often highlighted by the way the hippies sing, dance, and perform as a part of how they communicate. It’s understandable why this would be used as a tool to make the musical work as a movie, but it doesn’t work to enhance the plot in the way it clearly aims.

While the movie makes for an interesting and sometimes entertaining piece, it doesn’t take advantage of all that Hair has to offer or all that it could be. Hair certainly has a fun, powerful, and memorable soundtrack. But, that’s not enough to give it the impact that it has on the stage. It needs to lean into the relatable characters, the plot points, and poignant, timely messages.

Michael Weller adapted the musical’s book for the screen, and in the process, a lot was changed. The plot that does exist in the film is drastically altered from the original, and some characters’ circumstances are entirely different from what they were in the stage version. As a result, some songs’ placements in the piece are rearranged, and different characters sing the songs than did in the stage version. Additionally, even with the film’s focus staying so strongly on the music, ten songs were still cut from the movie, and two songs appeared only as instrumental versions playing in the background. The film was a commercial success, but Hair’s book writers, (who were also its original Broadway stars) Gerome Ragni and James Rado reportedly weren’t happy with the film and thought it missed the mark.

In the wake of the West Side Story remake’s success, there’s a market for old movie adaptations of musicals to be revamped with the technology and talent now at our disposal. Musicals are known for erring on the side of cheesy and wholesome. Even with this reputation, they’re taking off in popularity in a time when viewers’ other watching habits tend to veer pretty overwhelmingly in the opposite direction. Perhaps musicals offer a welcome escape. Maybe soundtracks that viewers can return to add something to the viewing experience of today. Or, maybe the pandemic forcing theater to pivot in order to be available, at all, has initiated a welcome resurgence of the genre on the big screen. In any event, the notion of pairing the beloved and freshly revamped genre with a side of something that really resonates with the time is bound to be welcome.

Hair made quite a splash in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and now it seems that the stage is set for it again. There’s a resurgence of young people feeling fed up with the state of things and the status quo and rising up to fight for change. And, there are other, less obvious ways that the feelings of young people today echo those from when Hair first appeared on the scene. The same fashion, trends, and even drug use are back in a big way. Recent years have ushered in a “psychedelic renaissance,” mainly amongst teenagers and young adults and was intensified by the pandemic.

Without movie musicals, it’s difficult for musicals to be available for the masses – especially for young people. Theater was a notoriously inaccessible medium pre-pandemic, and now it is even more so. Due to the current political climate and the many topics that are woven throughout Hair, a new version would be likely to resonate with the current generation. And, in order to deliver it to viewers, it will need an updated film adaptation. As is to be expected, there are some lines, lyrics, and innuendos included in the original film version that are no longer appropriate and would need to be cut or edited. But, these and the other necessary changes would be easy to make for a modern film adaptation that better reflects the stage show than the ‘79 film did. 43 years later, Hair is more than ready to join the ranks of successful modern movie musical remakes.

