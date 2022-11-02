Actor Haley Bennett, Tom Sturridge, and Sam Riley are set to star in Clicquot, Deadline has reported. The feature will be helmed by Thomas Napper and is written by the duo Erin Dignam and Christopher Monger. Set in the19th century France, the movie will chronicle the gritty journey in the early years of the Veuve Clicquot vineyard and brings to life the fascinating young woman behind the iconic orange label. The feature is based on Tilar J. Mazzeo’s novel The Widow Clicquot: The Story of a Champagne Empire and the Woman Who Ruled It. Madame Clicquot was known as the Grande Dame of Champagne, as after getting widowed at the age of 27, she took over her husband’s vineyard and with her skills developed early champagne using a novel technique that has become part of the brand’s legacy.

The movie started production in the French regions of Chablis and Reims on October 24. Bennett will lead the cast as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot, the founder of the vineyard, and will be joined in the ensemble cast by Sturridge, Riley, Leo Suter (Vikings: Valhalla), and Anson Boon (Pistol, 1917). The rest of the character’s details are kept tightly under wraps. Bennett was last seen in Chinonye Chukwu’s Till and recently wrapped up Borderlands and Magazine Dreams. Her credits include features like The Rules Don’t Apply, Hillbilly Elegy, The Equalizer, The Girl on the Train, and Swallow, which won her Best Actress at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Sturridge is riding high on the success of Neil Gaiman’s Netflix adaptation of The Sandman where he led the cast as the Dream of The Endless / Lord Morpheus. Despite a great response and fan expectations, the series awaits the renewal of season 2. His credits include features like Velvet Buzzsaw starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Zawe Ashton, and more, as romantic period-drama Mary Shelley starring Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams, Douglas Booth, and others. He’s also seen in TV features like Irma Vep, Sweetbitter, The Hollow Crown, and led the miniseries Gulliver's Travels among others.

Riley is perhaps best known for Anton Corbijn’s directorial debut Control about the life of Ian Curtis. He also played Diaval in Angelina Jolie-led 2014 film Maleficent and its sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and appeared in The Vault, Rebecca, Sometimes Always Never among others. His TV credits include Tinkershrimp & Dutch, SS-GB, and more. Vikings: Valhalla star Suter was previously seen in features like The Liberator, Beecham House, and Bad Education among others. With a talented cast and crew at the helm, Cliquot will be a feature worth waiting for. Bennett will produce alongside Christina Weiss Lurie (Persuasion) while Joe Wright and John Bernard will serve as executive producers.

