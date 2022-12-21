From here, a turning point in the career of Haley Lu Richardson seems inevitable. Sure, she’s gathered herself an impressive résumé over the years, consistently conjuring up quality, show-stealing performances, but it’s really in the last few years that she’s made an inarguable case for stardom. Like Mia Goth, Timothée Chalamet, and Florence Pugh among others, Richardson’s become a household name that’s only popping up in noteworthy projects with increasing frequency. After commanding some highly acclaimed indie dramas that gave her the opportunity to show her dramatic strength, an instant classic of a role in the second season of The White Lotus helped put the actress at the forefront of the hottest young talent.

For those watching Portia gallivant across Sicily in her mismatched second-hand outfits wondering where you’ve seen her before — or for those uninitiated into the HBO drama’s excellence looking for more Richardson — we’ve got you covered. We have prepared a list of some of the best performances to date from Haley Lu Richardson.

Casey in Columbus (2017)

In Kogonada’s sublime directorial debut Columbus, Richardson stars opposite John Cho as Casey, a recent high school graduate slash architecture junky whose painful family ties get in the way of her dreams. Channeling Yasujiro Ozu, Kogonada sets up a deceptively simple tale of immaculate subtlety. It’s the kind of high-wire act that depends on restrained-yet-empathetic performances and Richardson nails the balance with ease. The performance feels effortless and natural, lending great believability to the film’s artful realism.

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’: Haley Lu Richardson Weighs in on the Intense Response to Portia’s Outfits

Ada in After Yang (2021)

Image via A24

After Yang comes from the breed of science fiction that prioritizes mood and ambiance over plotting or action. It’s quiet, calm, and patient, with its crawling pace allowing the feeling of the film to wash over the audience gradually. Richardson plays Ada, an enigmatic stranger whose past plays a vital role in discerning the cryptic memories of the android Yang (Justin H. Min). After Yang is a film loaded with talent — Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Clifton Collins Jr. join the cast list — and Richardson nails her complicated role.

Erin in Montana Story (2021)

In what is probably her most emotionally volatile performance, Richardson demands attention whenever she shows up on screen in Montana Story. As one half of a pair of estranged siblings, Richardson transforms her face into an utter spectacle of expression. Notice the sprawling, unconquerable skies set against the backdrop of the Montanan countryside — Erin and Cal (Owen Teague), the siblings in question, are lost amongst it, isolated from the world around them, and left with nowhere to escape from their sweltering feelings. Both of the leads are fantastic, but by the end one thing is clear: this is Richardson’s film. As Erin, she’s the Dante-quoting, chicken-slaughtering heroine we need, one who at long last is forced to confront her past and the lasting effects of trauma.

Claire Benoit in Split (2016)

M. Night Shyamalan scored an unexpected hit with Split, a supernatural/psychological thriller about a man with severe dissociative identity disorder (James McAvoy). When Kevin Wendell Crumb kidnaps a trio of teenage girls (Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessica Sula, and Haley Lu Richardson), they must fight to escape their imprisonment. Though preposterous by its very nature, Split works surprisingly well, thanks in part to Shyamalan’s indulgent, twisty script and a series of fantastic performances. Richardson plays excellently off the premise, coming off believably as terrified and resourceful among impending doom.

Veronica in Unpregnant (2020)

Unpregnant is a girl-centered pro-choice buddy road comedy with a tender heart beating at its core. Richardson plays Veronica, a teenager who unexpectedly finds herself pregnant and in search of an abortion. Along with her former best friend Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), she sets off on a cross-country journey from Missouri to New Mexico to get her procedure legally done. The tone is set for Richardson to show off her comedic chops, with a fast-paced script allowing her many opportunities to milk sone genuine laughs.

Louise Brooks in The Chaperone (2018)

Image via Masterpiece Films

Part of PBS’s Masterpiece series, The Chaperone tells the glamour story of silent film icon Louise Brooks (Richardson) who travels to New York to practice dance at the prestigious Denishawn School. Before her iconic bobbed hairdo would go on to inspire thousands of women to get the same cut, Brooks was a young woman overflowing with star potential. Playing a real-life figure as iconic as Brooks, a performer whose reputation proceeds her and whose allure and mystique remain captivating nearly a century later, is no easy task, but Richardson surpasses expectations. Through her own wit and effervescent charm, she’s able to disappear into Brooks, managing to capture much of what made Brooks such a crucial cinematic figure. Watching The Chaperone, it’s easy to see in her an upcoming star, much like the teenaged Louise Brooks she portrays: she’s a young performer gifted with talent and ready to become world-renowned.

Krista in The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Image via STX

Navigating through one’s teenage years is never not difficult, a fact that makes up the center of The Edge of Seventeen. Alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Richardson plays a young woman at the cusp of adulthood during the tumultuous final years of high school. Proving that the teen comedy, if a lost art, is far from dead, The Edge of Seventeen utilizes the charisma of its cast to paint a portrait of likable-but-flawed youngsters that might be like those that you once knew. Richardson plays Krista, the best friend of Nadine (Steinfeld). Like the greatest of teen comedies that proceeded it, The Edge of Seventeen knows that strong secondary characters are as essential as a rounded protagonist, a fact made most apparent by Richardson’s balanced performance.

Maci in Support the Girls (2018)

Image via Magnolia

Mumblecore godfather Andrew Bujalski hits all the right notes with his 2018 comedy Support the Girls. Following a kind-hearted manager (Regina Hall) of a Hooters-esque sports bar, the film is a succinct and comical mediation on empathy and kindness. It’s sort of a slice of life comedy that could make a convincing documentary. Things happen, none of them overdramatic and all of them plausible. The characters are real, believable, and apart from Hall the standout of the picture is Richardson. She plays Maci, an impassioned and loyal waitress at the restaurant Double Whammies, whose Southern drawl and unconquerable optimism feel like they’re taken directly from somebody that you’d see on the everyday. Her performance is something that seems simple but isn’t, the kind of transformation that makes you almost forget you’re watching acting.

Portia in The White Lotus (2022)

Image via HBO

Perpetually clad in a wardrobe of beautifully gaudy, mismatched prints, Richardson’s character in Season 2 of The White Lotus is surely set to be one of the most divisive characters of the year. She’s the epitome of Generation-Z emptiness and aimlessness, the kind of character that’s too memorable not to make a star out of the actor portraying them. Traveling to Sicily with her boss Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), Portia is a self-assured but bored twenty-something who can’t seem to “get her shit together." Even if her fashion choices continue to spark lively conversation, Portia is one of the best characters of the season, one who succinctly encapsulates the inescapable ennui of a certain age group, giving a voice to countless disillusioned youngsters everywhere. And hey, leave her fashion choices alone — they’re bold. They’re brave.