‘Half Brothers’ Trailer Takes Director Luke Greenfield on a Mexican Road Trip

Focus Features has released the first trailer for Luke Greenfield‘s heartfelt new comedy Half Brothers.

The film stars Luis Gerardo Méndez as Renato, a successful Mexican aviation executive who is shocked to discover he has an American half-brother he never knew about — the free-spirited Asher (Connor Del Rio). The two very different half-siblings are forced on a road trip together to trace the path their ailing father took as an immigrant from Mexico to the U.S.

Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman co-wrote and produced the film, which co-stars Juan Pablo Espinosa, José Zuniga and Vincent Spano.

After watching the trailer, I can see how this project would’ve appealed to Greenfield, who is known for mainstream comedies like Let’s Be Cops and The Girl Next Door, but who has always been as interested in making audiences feel something as he is in making them laugh. That’s rare for a comedy director, many of whom can shoot a great set piece but forget to tell an emotionally-engaging story.

Half Brothers offers a classic “odd couple” scenario complete with comedic hijinx such as a stolen goat, but it’s also about an old man’s wish to unite his two sons, who then each have to come to terms with the half-brother they never knew. I don’t think this will end up being some dumb studio comedy, because there’s more going on beneath the surface here, which is par for the course when it comes to Greenfield’s work.

Focus will release Half Brothers in theaters on Dec. 4, and it’s one of a handful of films still slated for theatrical release this year along with WB’s Wonder Woman 1984 and Fox’s Death on the Nile. Watch the trailer below, and then click here to check out the trailer for another movie coming out that day featuring a pair of brothers — David Fincher‘s black-and-white Netflix movie Mank.