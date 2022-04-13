Right on the tail of her recent engagement to Ben Affleck (their second engagement which follows a whirlwind rekindling of their infamous Y2K relationship), Netflix has just announced the upcoming release of Halftime. The documentary follows the life and work of the multitalented and perennially famous Jennifer Lopez. The documentary will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 08, 2022, and will become available on Netflix later that month.

Halftime will give fans a peek behind the curtain to see the iconic Lopez as she prepares for several projects and high stakes performances including the Super Bowl Halftime show and Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration. The new documentary will give us a look at one of America's most influential cultural figures as she kicks off the second half of her life, which has already proven to be more than remarkable. In the new documentary, she will give insight into her evolving identity as a Latina artist, her role as a mother, and her renewed relationship with her own artistry as a tool for change.

Along with the announcement, Netflix also released a new poster for the film. The new image shows Lopez in profile, looking ahead, her hair pulled back. The image is simple, clear, and devoid of the usual glitz and glamour associated with the singer. Instead, it presents a more direct look at her, close-up, and honest. This is no doubt a reflection of the film's tone, which is aiming for a more clear-eyed look at a cultural figure often surrounded by gossip, rumor, and a certain level of material allure.

Image via Universal

There is no word whether the documentary will address her renewed relationship with actor Ben Affleck. The relationship, which was rekindled last year, has brought renewed interest to Lopez's earlier career work as well, from her infamous "Jenny From the Block" music video, which featured some pretty sizzling PDA between Lopez and Affleck, to very Y2K penchant for velour tracksuits. The resurgence of late 1990s and early 2000s pop culture aligns with this renewed interest in that chapter of her life and career, a time period that is now being viewed from a more critical perspective. Halftime certainly looks to give audiences a more sympathetic and less objectifying look at Lopez's life and career.

Halftime is directed by Amanda Mitchell. The film will be released on Netflix on June 14, 2022. You can check out the new poster for the film below.

