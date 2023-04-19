Warner Brothers and co-studio heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy came out on top after a bidding war for the movie Maude vs. Maude, which went on into the weekend. Now, more news about who stars in the movie came out today in a Deadline exclusive. Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are set to face off in the Roseanne Liang-directed film described as a "Bond vs. Bourne-type action thriller."

James Bond and Jason Bourne are two of cinema's most well-recognized spies. Bond was most recently by Daniel Craig in No Time to Die, and the latter character played by Matt Damon in The Bourne franchise. While Bond is British and Bourne is from Missouri, people mainly know them from their abilities, skills, gadgets, and the over-the-top situations they often get into. If Maude vs. Maude promises to be a movie that will see two spies of high caliber facing off against each other, it will make for one exciting action thriller.

When it comes to action thrillers, both Berry and Jolie are no strangers to the fast-paced genre. Berry played Bond girl, Jinx, opposite Pierce Brosnan's Bond in Die Another Day and starred in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum alongside Keanu Reeves, while Jolie starred as the title character in Salt. Other credits to their names include Berry's Storm in the Fox X-Men movie franchise, and Jolie's Lara Croft in the Lara Croft movies and her titular role opposite Brad Pitt in the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. This will also be Berry's and Jolie's first time on screen together in the 30 years they have been on the Hollywood scene.

What Will Maude vs Maude Be About?

Details about the exact setting or plot of the film beyond what has been previously disclosed about it being a "Bond vs. Bourne-type action thriller" are currently sparse. However, we know Liang will direct from a script written by Scott Mosier. Berry will produce, along with Jolie and Berry's producing partner Holly Jeter for the company HalleHolly – a company that will focus on putting women and women of color in leading roles both on screen and in directing positions. Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth will produce through RK Films, and Mosier and Lang will executive produce.

Keep an eye on Collider as more details develop for Maude vs. Maude.