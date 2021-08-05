After over three decades of acting, Halle Berry is finally making her directorial debut with Bruised, an MMA sports drama film that is headed to Netflix later this year. On Twitter, Berry announced that her film will be receiving an awards-friendly release date, as well as her excitement that her passion project is finally ready to be seen after three years. Before heading to Netflix though, Bruised already had its worldwide premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September of last year.

Berry stars as the lead Jackie Justice in Bruised, which follows the disgraced MMA fighter as she faces one of the rising stars in the field, while also dealing with the return of her six-year-old son. It seems like a classic sports drama, one that recognizes the emotional poignancy of the tropes while updating it for relevancy. Additionally, very few sports dramas, so here's hoping that Bruised adds another worthy and inclusive story to the canon.

RELATED: Trailer for Netflix's 2021 Movies Includes First Look at Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Don't Look Up'

Up-and-coming actor Shamier Anderson (who is also starring in John Wick 4) stars as the encouraging MMA league owner, and is joined by Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Valentina Shevchenko. Shevchenko is a professional MMA and former Muay Thai fighter, who will play Berry's main rival.

In her Twitter post, Berry said that this project is very special to her, not just because it's her directorial debut, but also because MMA is a sport that she aboslutely loves and is "a genre that has always been winning." She notes that everyone always wants to root for an underdog, clearly understanding the tropes of the genre as an upcoming filmmaker to watch.

Bruised arrives on Netflix on November 23. Check out Berry's Twitter post below.

KEEP READING: Shamier Anderson on ‘City of Lies,’ Developing ‘Super High’ with Andy Samberg, and His Venture Fund for BIPOC Entrepreneurs

Share Share Tweet Email

'Overlook': TV Series About 'The Shining' Hotel Doesn't Find a Home at HBO Max Will it get booked by a different streamer?

Read Next