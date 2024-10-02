Halle Berry has found her next role, and it will take the actress straight into a thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. According to Deadline, the performer has joined the cast of Crime 101. The movie will follow the narrative style that was established in American Animals, a docudrama that explained real life crimes while actors recreated the events on the screen. Bart Layton returns to direct the project. The filmmaker gave audiences a taste of his talent with American Animals, allowing viewers to follow the story closely aided by the actors who stepped into the shoes of the notorious criminals.

The premise of Crime 101 will follow Detective Lou Lubesnick as he gets to the bottom of the case connected to heists taking place alongside the Pacific Coast. The police manage to link the unusual robberies to Colombian drug cartels, but it will be up to the brave detective to figure out how the pieces fall into place. Someone has to stop the crew from taking jewels from wherever they go. Principal photography for Crime 101 is set to begin this month, with the movie aiming to debut on the big screen next year.

Crime 101 will also serve as a Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion. Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo have also signed on to star in the project, with Hemsworth also serving as an executive producer for the title. Mark Ruffalo has portrayed Hulk in the saga based on comic books for over a decade. His last appearance as the character came in the form of She-Hulk, a Disney+ television series. Barry Keoghan will also be featured in Crime 101, after portraying Druig in Eternals.

Halle Berry's Latest Roles

Halle Berry will always hold a special place in the heart of comic book fans thanks to her role as Storm in the X-Men film series, but the performer has kept herself busy with a wide variety of roles in recent years. Berry was seen as Jocinda Fowler in Moonfall, a science fiction drama that took place in a world where astronauts find a dangerous conspiracy theory related to the Moon. Berry recently starred alongside Mark Wahlberg in The Union, a Netflix action comedy involving espionage and plenty of romantic tension between the leads. The actress is ready to dive deep into her mysterious role in Crime 101, which will premiere in theaters next year.

A release date for Crime 101 hasn't been announced at the moment. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.