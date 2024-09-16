After Deadpool & Wolverine saw Wesley Snipes return to the role of Blade after 20 years, many fans have been clamoring to see other classic actors reprise their roles as famous comic book characters. Halle Berry has two of those under her belt with Catwoman and Storm, and even though there was speculation about her returning as the latter in Deadpool & Wolverine, that prediction did not come to pass. It's been 10 years since Berry suited up as Storm in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and 20 since she played Catwoman in the film of the same name. While recently speaking to Comicbook.com to promote her newest movie, Never Let Go, Berry responded to a question about which of her characters she would love to get to play again in the future:

"This one. I stay in the present, you know, some of those things have, you know, gone by, and I don't know if you can go back to things like that. So I'm kind of in the present. I hope this does well enough that we get to all revisit this in some way."

This is certainly a diplomatic answer for Berry, who is next set to star in Never Let Go, the horror thriller that will hit theaters this Friday. Fans have become understandably distrustful of stars who claim they won't be in a project or have no desire to revisit an old character, after Andrew Garfield vehemently denied his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home for the better part of a year before inevitably reprising his role as Peter Parker. It's possible that Berry is trying to throw fans off the scent and intentionally cast doubt so her potential return generates even more hype, but it's also likely that she's willing to leave the black spandex in the past and focus on different projects as she moves into a different phase of her career.

What Has Halle Berry Been in Recently?

Berry most recently starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in The Union, which spent more than a week as the most popular Netflix movie until being dethroned by Rebel Ridge. She also starred alongside Patrick Wilson in Moonfall, which currently sits at a 35% score from critics and a 70% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. She also danced with Keanu Reeves' John Wick in one of the most popular action franchises of all time in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, which grossed more than $325 million at the worldwide box office.

Berry will next be seen in Never Let Go, but don't expect her back as Storm or Catwoman anytime soon. Check out the trailer for her next film above and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Never Let Go A family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Alexandre Aja Cast Halle Berry , Percy Daggs IV , Anthony B. Jenkins Writers Kevin Coughlin , Ryan Grassby

