While Donnie Yen's Caine was the newcomer standout of John Wick: Chapter 4, it was Halle Berry's Sofia who stole the show before him in John Wick: Chapter 3. Sofia is an old associate of Keanu Reeves' John Wick who opts to help him in his crusade against the high table, despite their obviously complicated past. There have been whispers of a Halle Berry-led Sofia spin-off set within the John Wick universe since the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3, but there has yet to be any official announcement on the project or confirmation that it's in development. However, during a recent THR interview, John Wick director Chad Stahelski provided a hopeful update on the prospect of reuniting with Berry for a Sofia-focused spin-off, praising her and other previous John Wick co-stars:

"I'd work with Halle any chance I got. She's always on our mind. There isn't anybody from the John Wicks that we don't love and wouldn't try to bring back in one of the other mediums that we try to do. She's awesome."

A potential Halle Berry-led John Wick spin-off is certainly picking up steam, as Berry herself recently expressed interest in returning to the franchise while promoting her latest horror movie, Never Let Go. The John Wick franchise is expanding more and more all the time, with Peacock releasing The Continental series starring Mel Gibson last year, and Ana de Armas set to headline Ballerina, an upcoming spin-off movie set to release next year. Donnie Yen has also been tapped to lead a Caine spin-off, and there's a John Wick animated project in development. With the sheer volume of projects in the works under the John Wick umbrella, there are certainly more than a few ways to bring Berry as Sofia back into the fold, be it for a prequel story detailing her past with John or a sequel showing her life post-John Wick: Chapter 3.

What Other Characters Could Receive 'John Wick' Spin-Offs?

The first John Wick was little more than a (nearly perfect) revenge story, but the franchise has expanded its lore with the High Table and other mysterious entities as it progressed. A spin-off series detailing the High Table's rise to power in its early days certainly has the potential to be interesting, as well as more stories from Continentals around the world. There are also plenty of other assassins inhabiting the world of John Wick, leaving the door wide open for more solo-led movies like Donnie Yen's Caine spin-off. After his recent Emmy Award-winning performance in Shōgun, fans would certainly line up in droves to see a Hiroyuki Sanada John Wick prequel film or series.

There has been no official word of a Halle Berry-led John Wick spin-off. Stay tuned to Collider where we'll be the first to deliver you the news if there is, and watch Berry in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO