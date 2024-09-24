Although Halle Berry's most recent theatrical release has failed to wow audiences at the box office, she starred in an action film several years ago which grossed more than $325 million worldwide. Berry is one of the central figures in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, the third installment in Keanu Reeves' action flick, which sits at an 89% score from critics and an 86% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Berry plays Sofia, a character who helps John Wick now that he's officially excommunicado and on the run from the High Table. Berry's character survives the film, and also clearly has history with John Wick, which led many fans to ask for a Sofia spin-off. Berry is aware of the demand, and while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently to promote her newest horror flick, Never Let Go, she provided an update on the potential project:

"Yeah I wish that storyline would have happened, but that's not the route they went [in John Wick: Chapter 4]. I thought that would have been a cool storyline. We talked about it, that's for sure. We seeded it in John Wick: Chapter 3, and we've talked about a spin-off with Lionsgate that could potentially happen. We need to do it sooner than later, but that could potentially happen. And I love that universe. I love John Wick and I loved that character, so you never know. We'll see."

It's been more than five years since Berry suited up to play Sofia, but she certainly seems eager to get back into costume and do it again. Reeves' John Wick may have perished at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, but if the Berry-led spin-off happens and Lionsgate treats it as a prequel, there would be room for the baba yaga to return to the franchise once more. Other notable cast members who could also appear are Ian McShane's Winston and Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King. Between The Continental, which is currently streaming on Peacock, and the upcoming Ana de Armas-led Ballerina, there have already been several John Wick spin-offs, but one with Berry at the front could deliver like none other.

Halle Berry Isn’t Eager To Revisit Some of Her Older Characters

While her role as Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3 is one of her most famous of late, two of her most famous roles ever came when she played Storm in the Fox X-Men universe and also Catwoman in the DC Universe. Fans have been clamoring to see more of Berry in either of these roles, but she recently shut that down, saying she has little-to-no desire to revisit either charatcer. While it's possible that she could be throwing out some classic misdirection, it's more likely that she is ready to focus on different projects at a later stage in her career.

There has been no official word on a Halle Berry-led John Wick spin-off, but stay tuned to Collider, where we'll be first to tell you if there is. Check out the trailer above and watch John Wick: Chapter 3 on Prime Video.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

