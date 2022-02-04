She also reveals which film you should watch if you've never seen her work before.

With director Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall arriving in theaters this weekend, I got to speak with Halle Berry about making the movie. If you haven’t seen the Moonfall trailer, or the first five minutes of the movie, the film tells the story of an unlikely team of individuals (Berry, John Bradley, and Patrick Wilson) who are tasked with saving the Earth when the moon is knocked off its orbit by a mysterious force and comes hurtling towards earth. Moonfall also stars Michael Peña, Donald Sutherland, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Charlie Plummer. The script was written by Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen.

During the interview, Berry talks about why people love watching end of the world movies and TV shows, what surprised her about working with Emmerich, her reaction to seeing the movie for the first time and seeing the finished VFX, and the first thing someone should watch if they’ve never seen her work. In addition, she talked about directing again and why she won’t act in it, how Bruised was really hard to get financed, and her upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie, The Mothership.

If someone has never seen anything she’s done, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

Why do people love watching movies and TV shows about the end of the world?

What would surprise people to learn about making a Roland Emmerich movie?

What ended up being the more challenging stuff to film?

What was her reaction watching the film and seeing the VFX for the first time?

What can she tease about her upcoming Netflix movie The Mothership?

Has she been working on what she will direct next?

How she won’t star in whatever she directs next.

How getting the financing on Bruised was really hard to pull off.

Here's the official Moonfall synopsis:

"In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Bradley) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is."

