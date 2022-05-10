Halle Berry has joined the cast of Lionsgate's upcoming thriller Mother Land directed by Alexandre Aja (Oxygen, The Hills Have Eyes). Deadline reports that the Oscar-winning actress will be starring in the upcoming film that is set to start production next year. Mother Land will see Berry play a mother of twin sons who is haunted by an evil spirit. Her relationship with her sons is broken when they begin to question if this evil spirit is actually real.

Lionsgate’s Production President Erin Westerman provided a statement with the casting announcement, saying:

“We’re so thrilled to be working again with Halle and Alex. Halle is a force on screen – she’s the perfect person to convey the psychological terror of this mother trying to protect her family. And who better than Alex to ratchet up the tension. Powerhouse producers 21 Laps are going to deliver an elevated thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Berry is known for her role as Storm in the X-Men films and starred in the 2002 James Bond film, Die Another Day. She also won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Monster's Ball. She has recently appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, and the 2022 disaster film, Moonfall. She also made her directorial debut with the 2020 drama film Bruised, which she also starred in. Other upcoming projects for Berry include a starring role in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi film The Mothership by Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman.

Mother Land is produced by 21 Laps, the company behind other high-profile films and series such as Denis Villeneuve's Arrival and Netflix's Stranger Things. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine produce for 21 Laps with Aja also serving as a producer. Berry and Holly Jeter will be executive producers. The script was written by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby. The film will be up for international sale at launch sales for the film at the upcoming Cannes Marché du Film later this month as part of Liongate's market slate that will also include the company's Jonathan Levine-directed Dirty Dancing set for a 2024 release and the Hunger Games prequel, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is scheduled to release in 2023.

Mother Land does not have a release date yet announced.

