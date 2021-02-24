As Halle Berry waits for Netflix to release her directorial debut Bruised, the Oscar-winning actress has signed on to star in the streamer's sci-fi thriller The Mothership, Collider has exclusively learned.

Oscar-nominated scribe Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies) will write and direct the film, which will be produced by Automatik's Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, while Berry will executive produce with Danny Stillman. Netflix has partnered with MRC Film on The Mothership, and sources say the budget is in the $30-40 million range, with production expected to start this spring.

Berry will play a fearless woman whose husband mysteriously vanishes, but when she discovers a strange extraterrestrial object beneath her home, she and her children set out to find him and uncover the truth behind his disappearance -- which may involve the CIA.

The actress was last seen alongside Keanu Reeves and two ferocious attack dogs in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, and she recently wrapped Roland Emmerich's sci-fi action movie Moonfall, which co-stars Patrick Wilson and Michael Peña. Berry is also on the lookout for her next directorial effort, which is expected to center around a strong female protagonist of color.

It remains unclear when Netflix plans to release Bruised, which finds Berry playing a former MMA fighter struggling to regain custody of her son and restart her athletic career. The streamer acquired the fight drama for $20 million following its world premiere at last year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Berry won an Oscar for Monster's Ball, though she's best known for playing Storm in the X-Men franchise. In addition to the John Wick series, she is also part of the James Bond and Kingsman franchises as well. She's represented by WME, while CAA and Grandview represent Charman, who will make his directorial debut with The Mothership.

