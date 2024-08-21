Although she kicked off her career as a model, Halle Berry proved her talents in the film and TV industry and made her way to the screens, with some of her earliest acting roles being in shows such as Living Dolls. A few years later, the X-Men actor had her breakthrough role in Spike Lee's Jungle Fever, rising to prominence and landing even more compelling parts.

Despite some mixed reviews for a few projects that she has participated in, Berry has proven that she is a versatile actor, starring in superhero movies like Catwoman and the X-Men, in action franchises such as John Wick, and even biographical dramas, managing to stand out, receive critical acclaim, and even make Oscars history. From Die Another Day to Monster's Ball, we analyze what are the best Halle Berry movies.

10 'Die Another Day' (2002)

Fans of Pierce Brosnan's James Bond are familiar with Die Another Day, where Berry plays NSA operative Jinx who teams up with the lead character to take down the bad guys. The film sees the iconic character set to investigate the connection between a North Korean terrorist and a diamond mogul funding the development of an international space weapon.

Although Die Another Day is not the finest film in Brosnan's 007 franchise — with GoldenEye arguably taking the crown — it still provides audiences with some impressive action sequences. Despite being a weaker entry in the saga for several reasons (including the CGI and tone), Berry helps elevate Die Another Day with her portrayal of Jinx, a central and standout figure in the movie with a strong presence that plays a huge role in its narrative.

9 'Introducing Dorothy Dandridge' (1999)

This HBO original TV movie follows Dorothy Dandrige's rise to fame and fortune as a dancer, singer, and actress. It highlights how Dandridge, the inspiring first African-American star to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, broke barriers in Hollywood during the 1940s and 1950s. It explores the challenges she faced as a black woman in the industry, as well as her own personal anxieties.

Perfect for anyone who enjoys biographical dramas and great acting, Martha Coolidge's showbiz movie is praised mostly for Berry's astounding and critically acclaimed performance, which has earned the star a very much deserved Primetime Emmy Award. Introducing Dorothy Dandridge may not be a flawless picture. However, it makes for a thoughtful and powerful viewing experience that surely ranks among Berry's best.

8 'X-Men' (2000)

Although hardly a masterpiece, Bryan Singer's 2000 movie remains a landmark in superhero cinema, revitalizing the genre and introducing audiences to memorable characters. The film sees a world where mutants (super-powered humans) exist and are discriminated against, with two groups forming for an inevitable clash.

Storm is undoubtedly one of Berry's most notable roles, so it is not surprising that she has reprised it a few times now. The fact that her character is significant both in the movie and the books (she was one of the first black superheroes in mainstream comics) just makes it more impactful. While this may not be Berry's best performance when compared to her strongest dramatic roles (such as the one just mentioned), Berry's role in X-Men will forever be a huge part of her career despite the movie's flaws.

7 'Bulworth' (1998)

Directed by Warren Beatty, this 1998 political drama follows Senator Jay Bulworth, played by Beatty himself, who puts a contract out on his own life in order to collect a new insurance policy for his family and takes the opportunity to be brutally honest with his voters.

Naturally, this engaging satire addresses some politics-related topics, such as political corruption and the influence of money, while also criticizing how media coverage can be easily manipulated to serve political agendas. Because of its sharp and biting satire, Bulworth is generally considered an engaging watch. The strong performances are also a standout — although Beatty is excellent in the lead role, Berry does an equally great job at playing Nina, a young woman who becomes romantically involved with the Senator.

6 'Cloud Atlas' (2012)

This non-linear science fiction by the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwe, based on the David Mitchell novel of the same name, is the perfect pick for those looking to watch a more existentialist and philosophical picture. Featuring an all-star cast, Cloud Atlas offers an intriguing exploration of how the actions of individual lives impact one another in the past, present, and future.

Cloud Atlas' complex narrative and thematic depth are major highlights, with the way it manages to explore themes of human connection and the consequences of individual actions providing food for thought. Halle Berry shines and showcases her skills by bringing to life two different roles: Luisa Rey, a gossip columnist investigating corruption related to a nuclear power plant, and Meronym, a prophet and member of a futuristic society.

5 'Jungle Fever' (1991)

Blending the romance and drama genres, Spike Lee's movie played a role in further cementing the filmmaker's reputation in Hollywood, even though he was already an established filmmaker by the time it was released. Jungle Fever tells the story of a married architect (Wesley Snipes) who finds his friends and family reacting differently to his affair with an Italian secretary (Annabella Sciorra).

Berry believably plays the protagonist's sister in this entertaining movie that explores interracial relationships, adding depth to the narrative — especially in how it highlights the complexities within the family dynamics — and consequently making the film more enjoyable. Considering that it was one of her earliest performances, and she did a formidable job, Jungle Fever certainly helped launch the star's career in Hollywood.

4 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' (2019)

The John Wick franchise has understandably become one of the most beloved in the action genre ever since its release, whether because of its fantastic worldbuilding or the top-notch action sequences. The third installment sees the titular character, played by Keanu Reeves, on the run after killing a member of the international assassins' guild.

Intense and gripping from the get-go, this John Wick installment does not disappoint, and Halle Berry's character Sofia, a skilled assassin who runs a high-end dog kennel and training business, is arguably one of the best and most crucial parts of the movie. Berry partakes in some of the most memorable action scenes, dominating the screen with her strong presence and confidence, sharing interesting dynamics with Reeves' protagonist, and slowly becoming a fan-favorite female character in the series.

3 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

The second X-Men installment on this list is arguably the best overall, receiving plenty of positive feedback from general audiences and critics alike. X-Men: Days of Future Past invites audiences on an immersive journey to the past as Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) attempts to change history and prevent a terrible, life-changing event for both mutants and humans.

Part of Days of Future Past's appeal is the time travel and dual timeline storyline, which was kind of innovative for the superhero genre at the time it was released. The amazing ensemble cast and star power (also including James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence) is, too, a huge standout. Days of Future Past helped revitalize this incredible franchise, with Berry reprising her role as Storm and continuing to build her role in the saga.

2 'Monster's Ball' (2001)

Directed by Marc Forster, Monster's Ball is Berry's strongest acting effort showcase so far — at least in the sense that it earned her an Oscar, making history as the first African-American woman to ever win the Academy Award. The story follows a racist prison guard (Billy Bob Thornton) as he re-examines his attitudes while also falling for the African-American wife of the prisoner he executed.

Monster's Ball is a controversial movie for its subject matter and exploration of sensitive themes, leading to a range of diverse reactions. Still, it would be difficult not to rank the Marc Foster movie relatively highly when compared to other Halle Berry pictures. After all, it was the film that rightfully earned the star her Oscar.

1 'X2' (2003)

Although not as great of a film as the other X-Men mentioned on this list, X2 is arguably the best Storm X-Men movie, as Berry's character benefits from more screen time. This Bryan Singer picture sees an anti-mutant named Colonel William Stryker (Succession's Brian Cox) who kidnaps Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and attacks his school. To stop him, the X-Men must ally with their archenemy Magneto (Ian McKellen).

X2 expands on the characters introduced in the first film and features intriguing character development that keeps viewers invested. Tackling themes of social prejudice while also delivering some great action sequences, Singer's film makes for an entertaining time in front of the screen. However, its overstuffed narrative and pacing may throw some people off.

