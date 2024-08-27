It's Halle Berry's world and we're all just living in it. At least at Netflix that seems to be the case, since the action-comedy film The Union, which she stars with Mark Wahlberg, hit #1 on the most-watched titles of the streamer. This week, the movie raked in over 40 million views. Should the new title keep drawing viewers, there's a chance that the movie passes the 100-million views mark in just a couple of weeks. In the story, Berry plays a secret agent that recruits her ex to go undercover on a mission.

A lot of new titles also made the top 10 among the movies this week: raunchy teen comedy Incoming was the runner-up for most-watched movie with 9.9 million views and true crime doc Untold: The Murder of Air McNair debuted at #3 with 8.3 million views. Among the Netflix non-exclusives, some not-so-recent movies debuted on the platform but managed to draw the attention of a significant number of views: animated movie Migration accumulated 8.3 million views and landed at #4 while 2014's Lucy debuted at #8 with 4.4 million views. Rounding up the top 10 of most-watched movies was Kingsman: The Secret Service at #5 (5 million views), Tòkunbọ̀ at #6 (4.9M), The Emoji Movie at #7 (4.8M), Night School at #9 (3.9M) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle at #10 (3.8M).

Among the most-watched TV series, the new season of Emily in Paris once again took the top spot with 14.9 million views, and subscribers keep re-watching and binging the series, as Season 1 and Season 3 once again made the top 10 at #7 and #8. The standout of the week, however, was a series that landed at #9: even though it premiered almost exactly 20 years ago, Lost is becoming popular once again with viewers getting intrigued by its mysteries and finally deciding to catch up to it in order to find out how it all ended.

Not All Is Lost: K-Dramas Also Rise To The Top

Close

Argentina was on Netflix subscribers' minds this week as rom com I Can't Live Without You took the top spot among the most-watched non-English movies. The title, which stars Paz Vega (Kaleidoscope) is pretty easy to relate to, since it features a protagonist who's addicted to screens and starts missing out on important events because he can't get off his phone. Anime fans showed up to check out Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie and French thriller Under Paris keeps drawing in subscribers to see what the fuss is all about.

Last but not least, K-dramas once again reigned supreme among the most-watched non-English TV titles across several categories: charming drama Love Next Door landed at #2 (3 million views), psychological thriller The Frog debuted at #4 (2M), romantic drama Romance in the House was at #5 (1.8M) and reality dating series I am Solo was at #8 (0.9M). The top spot, however, was taken by new series The Accident, a Mexican show that centers around a tragedy that impacts the lives of three families. It accumulated 10.4 million views this week.

You can check out the full list of most-watched Netflix titles on the Tudum website.

The Union (2024) 7 10 The Union follows Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker, who is unexpectedly pulled into the world of espionage when his high school ex-girlfriend, Roxanne, recruits him for a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission. As they navigate dangerous situations, Mike must adapt quickly to survive in this high-octane adventure Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Julian Farino Cast Mark Wahlberg , Halle Berry , J.K. Simmons , Jackie Earle Haley , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Runtime 109 Minutes Writers David Guggenheim , Joe Barton

watch on netflix