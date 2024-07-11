The Big Picture Fall brings exciting new content to Hallmark+ including a reality competition, unscripted shows, and holiday series Holidazed with a star-studded cast.

Hallmark is introducing some really exciting developments coming this Fall and next year –and, of course, we’re for every bit! The media house has announced a couple of new productions that will premiere on the newly unveiled streaming service Hallmark+, which replaces Hallmark Movies Now, in mid-September. Among the list includes their very first reality competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas, two unscripted programmings set for this year, Celebrations with Lacey Chabert and Ready, Set, Glow!, and 2025 releases Small Town Setup and Home is Where the Heart Is.

Also premiering this holiday season exclusively on Hallmark+ is the eight-episode series Holidazed, which features a star-studded cast including returning Hallmark icons and some new faces. The stars include Dennis Haysbert (24), Erin Cahill (Power Rangers Time Force), Holland Roden (Teen Wolf), Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars), John C. McGinley (Scrubs), Lindy Booth (The Librarians), Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy), Lucille Soong (Fresh off the Boat), Nazneen Contractor (24), Noemi Gonzalez (East Los High), Osric Chau (Supernatural), Rachelle Lefevre (Twilight), Ser’Darius Blain (Jumanji) and Virginia Madsen (Sideways).

One more production set for Hallmark+ this year is the spicy rom-com The Groomsmen, which will focus on romance being told from the male perspective. Scheduled for this Fall, the movie trilogy will see Jonathan Bennett (Christmas on Cherry Lane), Tyler Hynes (Shifting Gears) and B.J. Britt (A Christmas Serenade) star as three best friends who navigate complex relationships with loved ones, partners and family members while also standing up for each other on the biggest days of their lives.

Fall And Christmas Gets Even Better With Hallmark+

Fall is only a few months away, so excited fans will get to enjoy romance first with The Groomsmen before the family-themed limited series Holidazed later on. In the spirit of that, Philicia Kennedy-Flamer, Manager, Programming, Hallmark Media, can’t wait for viewers "to come along on these romantic journeys in new and fresh ways as we tell this story from the groom’s side for the first time ever." The exec also describes the lead cast of the trilogy as a "dream team" whose performances are infused with "a humor and warmth that brings these stories to life beyond our expectations."

As for Holidazed, the Christmas series will be exactly what fans need during the season, and Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, agrees as she elaborates: "Our Christmas movies are a beloved annual tradition for tens of millions of viewers, which has made us synonymous with the merriest time of the year. When Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo came to us with Holidazed, we knew it was time to enter the limited series space - the characters are complex yet relatable and the story they’re telling about these families is filled with humor and heart, which fits perfectly with the Hallmark brand."

Although there's no exact release date for The Groomsmen and Holidazed, fans should expect them this year. And in the meantime, stay tuned to Collider for further news.