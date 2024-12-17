Hallmark's yearly slate of holiday films has become a rite of passage for those who are into cheesy Christmas titles. From the moment that the ornaments get hung on the tree, the bells start to ring at Hallmark, making way for the anticipated Countdown to Christmas. Starting in October, the channel releases new jolly projects every weekend until the end-of-year festivities. According to the 2024 release schedule, there are over 32 new holiday movies in queue to air on the Hallmark Channel. From Lacey Chabert's latest treasure hunt to the record-breaking football romp Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, here is a list of all the merry productions for you to add to your watchlist.

October 2024 Releases

'Twas the Date Before Christmas - Available on October 18

Holiday Crashers - Available on October 19

'Scouting for Christmas'

Release Date October 20, 2024 Cast Tamera Mowry-Housley, Carlo Marks, Audrey Wise Alvarez, James Paladino

Tamera Moury-Housley returns to holiday mode in her latest seasonal Hallmark film, Scouting for Christmas. In it, she plays a busy realtor named Angela, who has been devoted to her job and raising 10-year-old Brooklyn (Audrey Wise Alvarez) ever since her divorce. Her tight schedule makes it hard for her to do anything else or meet someone new. It is only when Brooklyn gets ahold of William (Carlo Marks), the owner of her go-to bakery, to help with the catering for her scout troop's holiday event, that Angela finds a new chance at love. As her daughter plays cupid, the protagonist and the bakery owner realize they enjoy spending time together. Yet, when Angela's ex-husband comes back begging for a second chance, the main character must decide whether to reunite with him or open her heart to William.

Operation Nutcracker - Available on October 25

The Christmas Charade - Available on October 26

'The 5-Year Christmas Party'

Release Date October 27, 2024 Cast Katie Findlay, Jordan Fisher, Jeff Avenue, Zenia Marshall

Imagine if you had to reunite with your school rival every year around the holidays. That's what Alice (Katie Findlay) has to deal with in The 5-Year Christmas Party. For the last five years, she's had to work alongside Max (Jordan Fisher) at a Chicago catering company's Christmas parties. Despite their rifts, the chemistry between them continues to simmer, making them wonder whether their hatred for each other is transforming into something more. With the company's final season around the corner, these two characters are forced to confront their true feelings. As they let go of their seasonal job, Alice and Max realize that not seeing each other every year might actually be worse than working together every holiday.

November 2024 Releases

A Carol for Two - Available on November 1

Our Holiday Story - Available on November 2

'Holiday Mismatch'

Release Date November 3, 2024 Cast Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Jon McLaren, Maxine Denis

After sharing the screen in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick play two drastically different moms in Holiday Mismatch. Their characters, Kath and Barbara, accidentally set up their adult children on a dating app. Once they realize their mistake, these two join forces to rectify the situation before romance kicks in. Although on the outside it would seem that these two women would never get along, let alone be okay with being part of one happy family, it is by spending more time in each other's presence that they notice that they have a lot in common. As their kids fall in love, Kath and Barbara soon become the best of friends, leaving their initial plan behind for the sake of the Christmas spirit.

Trivia at St. Nick's - Available on November 8

Santa Tell Me - Available on November 9

'Tis the Season to Be Irish'

Release Date November 10, 2024 Cast Fiona Gubelmann, Eoin Macken, Tara Egan Langley, Rosemary Henderson

The Good Doctor alum Fiona Gubelman is Rose in 'Tis the Season to Be Irish, a nomadic house flipper who travels to Ireland to renovate and sell a cottage. Yet, her plans detour when she meets Sean (Eoin Macken), a local realtor who is passionate about keeping his town's heritage. While Rose gives the cottage a makeover, she also becomes familiar with Irish Christmas traditions. The more she gets to know the country and appreciates its culture, the more she also comes to understand Sean's motives. By getting closer to him, the protagonist is challenged to face her fears of settling down and finds the courage to give romance a shot.

Christmas With the Singhs - November 15

Jingle Bell Run - November 16

Confessions of a Christmas Letter - November 17

'Christmas on Call'

Release Date November 22, 2024 Cast Sara Canning, Ser'Darius Blain, Erik Athavale, Reena Jolly

Not everyone gets to stay home near the fireplace unwrapping presents on Christmas Eve. Many healthcare practitioners have to be at the hospital during the holidays, away from friends and family. Hallmark's Christmas on Call focuses on this particular perspective through ER doctor Hannah Michaels (Sara Canning), who juggles work and a budding relationship with EMT Wes Sullivan (Ser'Darius Blain). Despite both of them being constantly busy, the two first responders find ways to connect with family and each other as they try to serve their city during the jolly celebrations.

Three Wiser Men and a Boy - Available on November 23

To Have and to Holiday - Available on November 24

Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle - Available on November 28

'A '90s Christmas'

Release Date November 29, 2024 Cast Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey, Katherine Barrell, Alex Hook

Gift-giving and time-traveling go hand-in-hand in A '90s Christmas, a film about a lawyer who is transported to her teens in a mysterious turn of events during Christmas Eve. Lucy Miller (Eva Bourne) is about to commemorate her promotion by herself when she accidentally goes back in time to 1999, the last year that she celebrated the holidays with her family. Invited to relive this merry occasion alongside her mother, her sister, and her teenage crush, Lucy makes sense of what went wrong with her relationships in the past and how she can make amends with the people she holds near and dear to her heart.

Deck the Walls - Available on November 29

Believe in Christmas - Available on November 30

