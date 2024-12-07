Hallmark Christmas movies are the perfect way to set the scene for the holiday season. They're light, fun, and romantic, sometimes including supernatural elements like angels and magical snow globes or ornaments. For fans who want to get into the holiday spirit with endless options of Christmas movies and maybe see some actors that they really enjoy, like Tamera Mowry-Housley or Christina Milian, Hallmark is the perfect channel to fit the bill.

These Christmas movies are typically underrated, usually considered basic romances or cookie-cutter Christmas stories, but sometimes the chemistry between actors is really palpable for the audience, or the story is well-rounded and deeper than expected, or the story is so fun and ridiculous that it's impossible for audiences not to enjoy. Whichever is the case, these movies can be really fun ways to get into the holiday spirit and escape from the chaos of the season.

10 'A Christmas Carousel' (2020)

Part-time art teacher Lila (Rachel Boston) has always worked with her father, Roy (Stuart Hughes), restoring carousels, and when the Royal Family of Ancadia calls them to help them restore the carousel that Lila's grandfather made, they jump at the chance. It turns out the Prince of Ancadia, Whitaker (Neal Bledsoe), has a penchant for art and decides to join forces with Lila to help create an art school for the kingdom. As Whitaker tries to show his father that art is a worthy pursuit for a future king, Lila has to manage her father's expectations about taking up the family restoration business when her dream is to help build art programs.

A Christmas Carousel may not be the most groundbreaking Hallmark movie, but it hits all the classic beats, starting off with an adorable meet-cute between a playboy prince and a non-royal when she almost knocks him off a ladder and follows Lila and Whitaker as they summon the courage to tell their fathers what they want to do with their lives. With royal expectations and a looming job opportunity outside of the country, audiences get to enjoy the festive Christmas lights and markets in Ancadia as they wonder if Lila and Whitaker will be able to get their act together in time to tell each other how they feel.

9 'Christmas in Evergreen' (2017)

Veterinarian Allie (Ashley Williams) is leaving her hometown of Evergreen, Vermont to move in with her long-distance boyfriend Spencer (Marcus Rosner), but fate might have other plans for her. On her way out of town, Allie runs into Ryan (Teddy Sears) and his daughter Zoe (Jaeda Lily Miller) on their way to a Christmas cruise in Florida, but the whole group's travel plans are thwarted when the weather grounds their flights. While they spend time in Evergreen waiting for the weather to clear up, Zoe falls in love with Evergreen, while her dad and Allie start to form a real connection. With the help of a magical snow globe, and a wish from Zoe to spend Christmas in Evergreen, Allie and Ryan start reconsidering their respective plans.

The romance is sweet and the small-town Vermont scenery is incredibly festive, making for an enjoyable holiday watch.

After Spencer shows up in Evergreen to convince Allie to return to D.C. with him, Allie is faced with the decision to either embrace the prospect of a new life with Spencer or try staying in Evergreen with her family and pursue something with Ryan. Christmas in Evergreen gives audiences some fun tension between Allie's current boyfriend and her new romantic interest, as well as some fun town shenanigans with the new mayor putting pressure on Michelle (Holly Robinson Peete) to host a successful Christmas festival. The romance is sweet and the small-town Vermont scenery is incredibly festive, making for an enjoyable holiday watch.

8 'A Christmas Miracle' (2019)

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley as Emma, a single mother who has recently moved from Savannah, Georgia to Denver for a new job as an executive assistant at a daily magazine, A Christmas Miracle tells the story of how Emma and her son Tyler (Gabriel Jacob-Cross) make Denver their new home. Emma is struggling to get her son to acclimate to their new environment, while she is desperate to show her boss, Valerie (Kendall Cross), that she is capable of writing good stories. When she pitches her boss a story about Christmas miracles, her boss steals the idea and writes it herself, but the staff photographer, Marcus (Brooks Darnell), doesn't think Emma should give up so easily.

Marcus convinces Emma that she should write a story about her own Christmas miracle, and she chooses to write about a local pianist named Santa Dean (Barry Bostwick). Santa Dean helps Emma's son Tyler come out of his shell, and Emma helps Santa Dean reconnect with his estranged daughter. In the end, Valerie's story falls apart and Emma's story about Santa Dean saves the day. The story in A Christmas Miracle is deeper than just a typical movie romance and allows audiences to watch Emma and Tyler find their place in their new home, making for a heart-warming Christmas watch.

7 'Memories of Christmas' (2018)

Noelle (Christina Milian) travels home to Michigan to sell her mom's house in the wake of her death, and to attend an annual Christmas gala that her mom started to raise scholarship money for local kids. While there, she stays at her mom's house and meets Dave (Mark Taylor), a contractor who also works to keep the gala alive. But with developers circling the property where the gala is hosted, the town might have to say goodbye to the annual Christmas gala, and Noelle would rather leave her mother's Christmas obsession in the past and get back to her fast-paced business life.

Despite starting off as complete opposites, Noelle and Dave start to grow close as Noelle starts to embrace the spirit of Christmas and Dave starts to see Noelle as more than the Grinch. But while at the gala, Noelle's coworker, Rex (Jaime M. Callica), shows up and ruins a romantic moment between Dave and Noelle. It turns out Rex was only there to get help saving a big deal that he couldn't finish on his own, and Noelle manages to rework the deal to save the gala. The suburban Christmas magic in Memories of Christmas makes it a very festive watch, and the cute moments between Noelle and Dave help make the romance feel real.

6 'Christmas Incorporated' (2015)

The head of Young, Inc., William Young (Steve Lund), is looking for a new assistant, and the young, eager, and desperate-for-a-job, Riley Vance (Shenae Grimes-Beech), is perfect for it. Unfortunately, after she lands the job, she realizes that her resume was mixed up with someone else's, meaning they hired the wrong Riley but doesn't say anything. Her first assignment is to visit a toy factory in Dover, New Hampshire that the company is considering shutting down, and she tells her boss that he should visit too. While in Dover, Riley and William grow closer and William starts to find his love for Christmas again, after spending it alone ever since his grandmother's passing.

Riley's secret is exposed by a local journalist in Dover looking for her big break, and William grows upset that he opened up to someone who wasn't being truthful with him. In the end, William is able to forgive Riley. They both save the toy factory and deliver the last few toys themselves. Christmas Incorporated is a really sweet holiday movie that illustrates how people are more than what they may seem on the page. The chemistry between Grimes-Beech and Young is convincing and reminiscent of some of the most romantic Hallmark movies, and the story is entertaining!

After being fired from her job, Rebecca Wesley (Marla Sokoloff), travels back home for the holiday to attend her best friend's Christmas Eve wedding. It becomes very obvious to viewers that Rebecca is not a very nice person and does not treat her mom, her friends, or the random passersby around her very well. Intending to leave as soon as the wedding is over, Rebecca is stumped when she wakes up the next day to realize that it is still Christmas Eve, and she will be doomed to repeat the same day over again until she stops being so self-destructive.

At first, Rebecca revolts against this curse to repeat the same day over and over again, but eventually realizes that she has the power to fix all the annoyances throughout the day, and to make the day better for her friends and for her. She heals her relationship with her mother, rekindles her romance with her ex-boyfriend Chad (Chris Carmack), and stands up to her high school bully. In between the weird weight comments and the cringe-worthy singing, the ridiculousness of A Christmas Wedding Date, such as the Groundhog Day premise and the marriage proposal out of nowhere, is what makes this movie so entertaining.

4 'Christmas at Cartwright's' (2014)

While looking for a job during the holiday season, single mother Nicky (Alicia Witt) hears about an opportunity at Cartwright's, a high-end department store. When she shows up for the interview, she is met by the cold Fiona (Gabrielle Miller), head of special events, who does not give her a fair shot. But due to an angel taking interest in Nicky's situation, she finds herself in the dressing room for the store Santa and takes on that role. She turns out to be a great Santa Claus, but is worried about her daughter, Becky (T.J. McGibbon) finding out, as well as the head of the men's department, Bill (Gabriel Hogan), who has taken an interest in her.

The supporting characters and smaller plot lines in Christmas at Cartwright's are well-thought-out and interesting, such as Becky's struggling in school and her problems with a classmate. These storylines are solved in the end, just like Nicky's Santa identity is, and it makes the movie well-rounded and even more entertaining. Additionally, the romance between Bill and Nicky is fun and has a Cinderella feel to it, a tried and true recipe for an exciting romance.

3 'A Bride for Christmas' (2012)

Marriage-phobe Jessie Patterston (Arielle Kebbel) has just broken off her third engagement and has sworn off men to stop herself from overcommitting to them. Meanwhile, financial advisor Aiden MacTiernan (Andrew W. Walker) bets his friends that he can get a woman to say yes to a marriage proposal by Christmas. After meeting at an art show, Aiden poses as a client for Jessie and her sister Vivian's (Kimberley Sustad) interior design business to get closer to her so that he can propose to her. But as he gets to know Jessie, he realizes that he really does think they could work, and he doesn't want to add to her fear of marriage.

After realizing that Aiden is the one, Jessie decides to take the power back in the proposal scenario by proposing to Aiden, who says yes after getting over his initial shock. But Jessie's lingering ex-fiancé Mike (Sage Brocklebank) overhears Aiden and his friends talking about the bet, and he tells Jessie, who then calls off the engagement. Jessie's mom, Susan (Karen Kruper), visits Aiden at work and tells him that the only way to prove he is serious about marrying Jessie is to marry her. So, Aiden proposes at Jessie's family Christmas gathering, and they get married on the spot! A Bride for Christmas is a very delightful bet-to-genuine-romance plot and is made even more entertaining by Kebbel's great physical comedy and the chemistry between her and Walker.

2 'Christmas Under the Lights' (2024)

Tasked with planning her mother's annual Christmas Carnival, Emily (Heather Hemmens) has to return home to her mom's ranch and revisit memories of her time there. Moving from Seattle to a small town at a young age, so her mother could rescue animals, Emily was never fond of being there and rarely returned home, and now she has to face the guilt she feels after her mom's death. Luke (Marco Grazzini), Emily's brother's friend, is also staying at the ranch, helping out while he's trying to rebuild his life after divorce. Luckily for Emily, Luke is a successful artist, and he agrees to help her with the Carnival, and while he does, he develops feelings for her.

The story of Christmas Under the Lights is well-rounded, romantic, and thoroughly enjoyable.

After a meet-cute that involved Luke almost getting run over by Emily, the banter between the two is cute and playful, and the chemistry between leads Hemmens and Grazzini is very convincing. While their romance is developing, Emily is also working through some of her feelings about her mother and is able to find some closure through those memories and through still finding a way to connect with her mother. The story of Christmas Under the Lights is well-rounded, romantic, and thoroughly enjoyable.

1 'The Santa Stakeout' (2021)

Detectives Tanya Morris (Tamera Mowry-Housley) and Ryan Anderson (Paul Campbell) are assigned by their captain to work the case of a series of art robberies together, requiring a stakeout in the house next door to their main suspect, Francis Miller (Joe Pantoliano). When the two are caught by a neighbor, they are forced to pretend to be newlyweds who have just moved into the neighborhood. While Tanya and Ryan are staking out Miller's house, they get over their initial impressions of each other and start to develop feelings. They also get integrated into the community that Miller has built with his Christmas committee.

As the two get closer, they are also getting closer to pinning the robberies on Miller, as he has been present at all the holiday parties where the robberies have taken place. But as the two befriend Miller and his community, they don't want to believe that "Mr. Christmas" is capable of these crimes. The Santa Stakeout is a genuinely fun and entertaining Hallmark movie, with the forced proximity bringing out some really fun banter between Tanya and Ryan and the fake-lovers-to-lovers trope making for the development of feelings between the two exciting to watch.

