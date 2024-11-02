The Big Picture Hallmark's new reality competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas, gives aspiring actors a chance to star in their own Hallmark movie.

The show tests contestants on looks, acting skills, and charisma to see if they have what it takes to win the grand prize.

Creator and Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett serves as a mentor, guiding and inspiring the participants through the competition.

Hallmark leading man Jonathan Bennett has a brilliant and exciting concept that blends holiday cheer, competition, and reality TV to discover the next Hallmark heartthrob. In Finding Mr. Christmas, 10 aspiring actors compete for the chance to star in their own Hallmark movie, with the show premiering during the beloved Countdown to Christmas programming, now celebrating its 15th year. Over several weeks, these contenders are put to the ultimate test to determine if they have the looks, acting chops, charisma, and physicality to make Hallmark viewers fall in love with them. The stakes are high, as the grand prize includes opportunities to be featured in various Hallmark projects throughout the year.

Ahead of the Season 1 premiere of the network’s first-ever reality competition series, Collider spoke with creator and Hallmark star Bennett, along with participants Gage Robinson and David Habashy. They shared their experiences entering this new realm and expressed their excitement about having Bennett as a mentor.

Was Jonathan Bennett Afraid of the Competition in ‘Finding Mr. Christmas?’

Absolutely not. Despite Bennett understanding a new Hallmark star would be chosen, he says he was honored to pay it forward.

COLLIDER: So, Congratulations on Finding Mr Christmas. Jonathan, I will start with you. Now, obviously, you know what it takes to be a Hallmark leading man. So, going into the competition and hosting and co-creating, were you ever fearful of like, ‘Wow, one of these guys can really take my spot?’

JONATHAN BENNETT: No, I wasn't. And let me tell you why, even though they are so good - sure they're handsome, they're charming, they're funny…We get it, but that's not what this competition was about. And that's not what Hallmark's about because with Hallmark they come to the network to fall in love with the stars, right? Every one of us, we're almost like the Avengers. We all do something different.

Tyler Hines does something completely different than what I do. Andrew Walker does something completely different than Tyler. We all have our own buckets, right? So, like when you're in your bucket, you do you, and that's why people fall in love with you. So no one can ever be Jonathan Bennett just like I couldn't be Gage and I couldn't be David. I mean, I could be, but like, it would take a long time. I'd have to work on the mannerisms. But, it's not about that. It's about like, everyone just being themselves and, like being on camera and letting the audience fall in love with them.

Now, if you had to make an analogy between a Christmas treat and a Hallmark leading man, what would it be and why?

BENNETT: Oh, a treat and a Hallmark leading man? What do you think, David?

DAVID HABASHY: Oh that is a really good question!

BENNETT: A Christmas treat and a Hallmark leading man...What's the similarity?

GAGE ROBINSON: It’s gotta be a hardy treat.

BENNETT: Yeah, it’s gotta be hearty.

ROBINSON: It's gotta have some substance to it.

HABASHY: It’s also gotta be like, Christmas.

BENNETT: Yeah, when you bite into it, you taste Christmas.

HABASHY: I want to say gingerbread cookie, but you can't see gingerbread cookie.

BENNETT: You know what, it's a gingerbread man! They're fun, they’re cute.

ROBINSON: They’re spicy.

BENNETT: Yes, sometimes a little spicy. It’s got a little kick to it.

The ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ Guys Say Hallmark Does Christmas the Best

There may be tons of content out there, but the guys say no one can conquer Christmas and the spirit of holiday quite like Hallmark.

Now, David, what about Hallmark Christmas films that specifically resonate with you? How do they pull on your heartstrings that made you participate in this?

HABASHY: Well, so I grew up in Egypt. We didn't really celebrate Christmas in Egypt. So the idea of Christmas was very, very, very kind of new and very exciting. And I think what really got me was that Hallmark has championed Christmas, and catered to Christmas, and continued to make Christmas what it should be as a time of hope and a time of love.

And so, to me, those are very, very synonymous and as someone who is kind of new to North America, who is an immigrant, I don't really know too much about Christmas and that's what Hallmark does. It holds your hand and shows you, ‘Hey, this is the beauty of how you do it.’

BENNETT: They’re like, ‘This is how you do Christmas. By the way, we're the best at it for you!’

Jonathan Bennett Served as the Ultimate Mentor

Robinson and Habashy can’t praise Bennett enough for being not just a host, but also a true and selfless leader

Gage, for you, how would you say Jonathan guided you guys along the way?

ROBINSON: Oh my gosh. He was just like a camel to water. He brought everybody to where they needed to be and did it with pizzazz, confidence, and love. There was never a moment where I didn't feel supported in the house. I didn't feel that I was ever gonna be in a ‘gotcha moment’ in the competition. The way that he presented his leadership, it was inspirational, honestly. The way that we say that he may have replaced himself with some of us, it definitely, the way that he led us and guided us, it made me want to be Jonathan Bennett.

BENNETT: Aww, that’s so sweet.

HABASHY: His off-camera kindness is literally, like it is overwhelming. It is so real and it is so like guard dropping to where you’re like, ‘Wow, this is genuine. He genuinely loves us and is looking out for us.’

ROBINSON: He is the holiday tree.

BENNETT: Good one Gage! Thanks buddy. I ran around the house every five minutes being like, ‘Are you ok? What do you need?’ I was like momamgering everyone. ‘Everyone's safe? Ok, what do you need?’

And for both of you gentlemen, Gage and David, how does it feel to be a part of this inaugural class? Because this is foreign to Hallmark. Outside of Lacey Chabert’s Celebrations, they haven't really branched into the unscripted world and now they have unscripted, competition and, holiday all mixed into one.

HABASHY: We didn't know what we were walking into until we were in it. I kid you not, the number of times we all looked at each other and we're like, ‘This is literally amazing. This is unlike anything else in the world.’ It is truly something that is unique, but it's also so impactful and so beautiful and so wonderful. Genuinely, you will never see anything like it. So we were in awe as we were doing it. And you'll see bits of it, I'm sure, I hope. But we were continuously saying like, ‘Are we really doing this? Is really happening?’

ROBINSON: And I think to be part of the inaugural, to be part of the very first, there's a sense of like responsibility almost to it where we have to come and bring it every single day, no matter what. And Jonathan, again, as a fearless leader, he would remind us of this every day, and his energy we were able to feed off of. But again, you still had to wake up knowing that you're the first ones to do this. If you do it right, there could be many more to come, which hopefully, when you guys watch this, it's a no brainer to bring it back. And so to have that responsibility, it gave us more passion almost. It gave us a through line. And I couldn't be happier to have that.

BENNETT: They're the best cast we could possibly have prayed for. I call them the miracle cast. The fact that we got these 10 guys and they were so vulnerable and just courageous to come and do what they did. When they started the show, they didn't know what it was because it was still a secret. We hadn't even said the title of the show or the fact of what the prize was. We were literally like, ‘Do you like Christmas movies? Do you want to be in a Christmas movie? Come to this show.’ Because it was all top secret because we didn't want anything to leak.

And so like the first day I would walk in and be like, ‘Here's the prize.’ And I told them the prize. That's the first time they realized what they were playing for. And then at each challenge they had no clue what was going to happen. And they came in, and I mean, literally the looks on their faces when I'm like, ‘The challenge is this.’ They'd be like, ‘We're doing what?’

And as you watch the show, it gets crazier and crazier. And I mean, hats off to them because I wouldn’t do it. I am watching them do something that's physically insane. I can't believe we made him do this, and I'm sitting there going, ‘Remember when that idea was on the white board?’ And I was like, ‘What if we took them and cut them and covered them in hot chocolate and rolled them down a hill?’ And they're like, ‘Yeah, that'd be funny.’ And there they go. And I’d be there like, ‘I can't believe I just made that up and now they're doing it.’

Finding Mr. Christmas can be streamed on Hallmark Plus beginning October 31. Watch the full interview above and on our YouTube channel now.

