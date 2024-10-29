The Hallmark channel is known for its made-for-TV movies, specifically romances, but from time to time dabbling in other genres as well such as mysteries and comedies. The channel is best known for its holiday-themed movies, and every year brings out a lineup of films to mark the holiday season — specifically, Christmas. Every year, households turn their televisions to the Hallmark channel and fill their hearts and homes with cheesy Christmas romance movies. Hallmark movies aren’t the height of cinema but they’re entertaining nonetheless and make for a cozy and heartwarming watch, especially during the colder months. These movies often have a heavy focus on friendship, family, and of course romance, and they always have a happy ending, so they’re the perfect watch if you want some mindless entertainment that is bound to make you crack a smile and get you in the Holly Jolly spirit.

The Hallmark channel does tend to capitalize off of holidays in general, but at the end of the day, it’s most synonymous with the Christmas season, and for good reason. There are hundreds of Hallmark Christmas movies for viewers to choose from, and while they all follow relatively similar plots, they all have the same cozy effect. But why is it that Christmas gets all the fun? Don't get me wrong, I love a good Christmas Hallmark movie as much as the next person, but I would love even more to see some Halloween Hallmark movies. Or even just more Autumnal Holiday Hallmark movies. There’s so much opportunity that isn’t being capitalized on and I think Hallmark needs to jump on it!

Halloween and Fall Can Be Just as Cozy as Christmas

Image via Columbia Pictures

Perhaps what deters Hallmark from making Halloween movies is the idea that Halloween is purely about the scares, which isn’t true. That is certainly a high point of the holiday but it’s not the only reason why Halloween is such a beloved holiday. In fact, I’d argue that Halloween can be just as cozy as the Christmas season, and Hallmark should be tapping into it just as much. Part of the charm of the Christmas season is the cold weather and the warm drinks, but Fall is just as chilly, and while it may not be peak hot chocolate season, it is the perfect time for Apple cider, and pumpkin-flavored drinks! One could just as easily curl up with a thick blanket and a nice hot drink to watch a Halloween Hallmark movie, just like they would a Christmas one.

Related The 10 Best Halloween TV Specials, Ranked These episodes will make the perfect rewatch for Halloween night.

Seriously though, Autumn paints the world with a beautiful palette. The leaves begin to change colors, tainting everything in gorgeous hues of oranges, yellows, and reds. That would make a stunning backdrop for a Hallmark movie! As much as snow is beautiful too, the falling leaves and the crisp Autumn air create a perfect ambiance for a Hallmark movie. After all, when we all think of one of the most iconic and beloved rom-coms of all time When Harry Met Sally, we think of the poster and scene that sees the pair stroll through Central Park on a beautiful Autumnal day. Hallmark should be capitalizing on the growing affectionate people have for fall.

Hallmark Hasn’t Made Many Halloween Movies — But They Should

Close

Most Hallmark movies follow relatively similar plots. They begin with a slightly motivational beat, as our main character (usually a woman) has to travel to a small town (bonus points if it’s where she grew up) to help with something. It quickly turns into a typical love story, often with an ex or a best friend as the love interest, complete with over-the-top holiday charm. Oh, and baking, there’s usually a subplot of baking. They’re not complicated movies by any means, and they don’t often stray too far from their typical structure, so why aren’t there more Halloween movies? Even if they’re not specifically Halloween-focused, this structure could still work quite well with the Fall season. Small-town vibes are perfect for fall, and baking is quintessential given Thanksgiving comes during the season. And hey, maybe a spooky Hallmark movie could work? Perhaps a small-town vampire romance? Tell me that wouldn’t be a goldmine for the channel!

Hallmark has made some Halloween movies over the years, and they’ve been pretty successful, so I’d be remiss not to mention them. October Kiss follows a woman who becomes a nanny for a widower and helps him find happiness again through her infectious love of Halloween. Midnight Masquerade is a play on the famous ball from Cinderella with a Halloween masquerade twist. Haunted Wedding sees a couple planning to marry but their wedding is interrupted by a ghost who thinks the groom is her deceased fiancé. And of course, most famously of the Halloween bunch, Good Witch, a Hallmark series that follows a woman who moves to a small town and immediately catches the attention of the townsfolk as they believe she is practicing black magic.

While there are Halloween movies made by Hallmark, there is not nearly enough. Granted, Christmas is the season that gets Hallmark the most views so it’s understandable they’d capitalize off of that the most. Still, who knows, maybe if Hallmark started making more Halloween movies, they’d become just as successful as Christmas ones. There’s just so much that can be done with the Fall season in general, and aside from the horror genre, it simply isn’t utilized nearly enough. Give the Halloween fanatics the same treatment as the Christmas lovers!

Good Witch Release Date February 28, 2015 Creator(s) Sue Tenney Cast Catherine Bell , James Denton , Catherine Disher , Sarah Power , Rhys Matthew Bond , Bailee Madison , Kylee Evans , Peter MacNeill , Marc Bendavid , Dan Jeannotte , Katherine Barrell , Trenna Keating , Kirsten Alter , Gianpaolo Venuta , Anthony Lemke , Noah Cappe , Shane Harte , Hannah Endicott-Douglas , James Rittinger , James McGowan , Ethan Pugiotto , Alanna Bale , Kate Corbett Expand

Good Witch is available to stream on Prime Video.

Watch on Amazon Prime