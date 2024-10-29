Christmas is still nearly two months away with the highly anticipated spooky season soon to be in full swing. However, Netflix is wasting no time gearing U.S. fans up for the festive period by bringing ten delightful Hallmark holiday movies to the streamer starting next month. With this, fans would agree that it’s never too early to get in the mood, and what better way than with Hallmark flicks? Netflix announced the great news on their social media page, declaring, “IT'S TIIIIME” and listing the upcoming additions as well as their arrival date.

Among the ten highlighted Hallmark movies are A Biltmore Christmas, A Merry Scottish Christmas, A Heidelberg Holiday, Christmas Island, Christmas on Cherry Lane, Christmas with a Kiss, Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, Christmas in Notting Hill, Haul Out the Holly and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up. These new pics will arrive about a month after one of Hallmark’s most comfy shows, Good Witch, left the streamer. Good Witch is a comedy-drama series that picked up from where the original TV movies left off, airing from 2015 to 2021. It stars Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison, James Denton and Rhys Matthew Bond.

The Starry Cast of The Delightful Holiday Movies

For those counting down till the arrival of Netflix’s latest Hallmark additions, you’re in good hands! These Christmas delights feature Hallmark's finest, including the iconic Lacey Chabert. A Biltmore Christmas stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, while Chabert and Scott Wolf are seen in A Merry Scottish Christmas. The third on the list, A Heidelberg Holiday, features Ginna Claire Mason and Frédéric Brossier, with Christmas Island starring Rachel Skarsten and Andrew Walker.

Furthermore, Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, and Vincent Rodriguez III lead the cast of Christmas on Cherry Lane and Christmas with a Kiss stars Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., and Jaime M Callica. Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, follows Laura Vandervoort and Benjamin Ayres’ characters, and on the other hand, Christmas in Notting Hill stars Sarah Ramos and William Moseley. As for the last two, Haul Out the Holly and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, Chabert is seen once again alongside Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, and Ellen Travolta.

Expect these exciting festive movies on Netflix on November 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates before then.

A Biltmore Christmas It follows Lucy as she's hired to write the script for a remake of a holiday movie. She joins a tour of the grounds and when she knocks an hourglass over, she finds herself transported back in time to 1946. Release Date November 26, 2023 Director John Putch Cast Bethany Joy Lenz , Kristoffer Polaha , Robert Picardo , Jonathan Frakes Writers Marcy Holland

