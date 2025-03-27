This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It might be late March for the rest of the world, but for the folks at Hallmark, it’s always the Countdown to Christmas. Today, the network announced yet another holiday-centered production is underway, this time piggybacking off the success of one of their titles from the 2024 season. Those who love a little spandex and sport with their holiday fare will be thrilled to hear that Hallmark Media has re-signed NFL and Skydance Sports to their roster, with the trio set to bring audiences, Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story. The production comes hot on the heels of last year’s Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which saw the network score some major viewership points. Right now, A Bills Love Story is on target to pick up cameras later this year, with the production crew using the team’s city, Buffalo, New York, as a backdrop, promising to include Highmark Stadium in the mix as well.