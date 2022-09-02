Beautiful fall foliage paired with colorful pumpkin patches and hayrides reminds many people that fall is just around the corner. Autumn creates the ideal backdrop for any romantic love story that is waiting to be told.

Some movies focus on the summer romance that got away like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), or reminisce about finding love in an unsuspected new place (or on vacation) like Falling Inn Love (2019) or My Life in Ruins (2009). However, a few movies lean towards finding love in the colder months or finding a companion to bring to the local autumn festivals.

'Midnight Masquerade' (2014)

Midnight Masquerade (2014) movie follows two individuals from two different hierarchical standings into one world. Elyse Samford (Autumn Reeser) worked as a CEO after her father passed the company, Samford Candy, down to her. Rob Carelli (Christopher Russell) worked as a lawyer in a firm where he wasn't respected. Rob becomes enchanted with Elyse, but Elyse didn't notice him.

Midnight Masquerade put a twist on the familiar Cinderella tales. Rather than the lady being the shy character who turned into a princess during a midnight ball like in the film A Cinderella Story (2004), it was the man who turned into a prince. Midnight Masquerade is available on Plex.

'Pumpkin Pie Wars' (2016)

Pumpkin pie is a popular dessert that many pie connoisseurs and dessert fans enjoy baking or eating during the Autumn months. Faye (Michele Scarabelli) and Lydia Harper (Jennifer-Juniper Angeli) were always competing against each other to prove who could bake the better desserts in Ohio. Several years passed and this time, Faye's daughter, Casey (Julie Gonzalo), and Lydia's son, Sam (Rico Aragon), were prepping their baking skills to compete in the same Pumpkin Pie Contest.

Winning the pie contest meant more than just bragging, it meant saving a struggling business. Pumpkin Pie Wars features the classic enemies to lovers tropes that were found in movies like The Proposal (2009) or 10 Things I Hate About You (1999). Pumpkin Pie Wars is available on Plex and Fubo TV.

'A Harvest Wedding' (2017)

Movies like My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002), and Father of the Bride (2022) showed the viewers the chaos surrounding the wedding season regardless if they're the bride or groom making sure that they have everything ready or if they're parents worrying whether they're ready to accept their child marrying. For Sarah Bloom (Jill Wagner), planning the wedding itself may be the least of her worries.

In A Harvest Wedding (2017), Sarah returns to her hometown to plan an autumn wedding. The newly engaged couple mentioned that the wedding will be on the groom's family farm, now run by his older brother. This older brother happened to be Sarah's love that simply got away. A Harvest Wedding is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'My Best Friend's Bouquet' (2020)

Not all romances look like the ones in fairy tales. In My Best Friend's Bouquet (2020), Josie Hughes (Chaley Rose) believed her true love will appear like in fairy tales. She was one of the last of her friends who still wasn't married. At her friend, Emma's (Luisa d'Oliveira) wedding (set in fall), Josie caught the bride's bouquet and believed that it wasn't just luck that allowed her to catch the bouquet.

Those who follow wedding traditions know that the person who catches the bouquet would be the next person to be married, and Josie knew this too. Little does Josie know that her true love or potential true love wasn't still searching for her. He was standing right next to her, but she didn't notice him before. My Best Friend's Bouquet is available on the Roku Channel.

'Roadhouse Romance' (2021)

Some romantic movies have their characters return to their hometown after being away for a significant amount of time. In the 2021 film, Roadhouse Romance, after two years of active duty in the military, Callie (Laura Alaina) returns to her home but learned that her family restaurant, Tucker's Roadhouse, was struggling financially, and her boyfriend found someone else.

Her family's restaurant was known for playing country music, and Callie loved country music. Luke (Tyler Hynes) was a television producer who stopped at Tucker's Roadhouse and Callie, he began to change his outlook on life and love. Roadhouse Romance is available on YouTube.

'Love Strikes Twice' (2021)

One wish was all it took for Maggie to time travel to the past in Love Strikes Twice. Maggie wondered whether she would fall in love with the same man if she knew what the future would hold for them. After meeting her former boyfriend, she wished for a do-over by throwing a coin into a fountain.

The next day, Maggie woke up 15 years in the past and got a second chance to decide who her true love was. Viewers who enjoyed watching time travel movies like About Time (2013) or 13 Going on 30 (2004) will likely enjoy Love Strikes Twice. Love Strikes Twice is available on YouTube.

'Dating the Delaneys' (2022)

Dating the Delaneys was Hallmark Channel's newest film to premiere on August 20, 2022. The film follows three generations of love and romance. Maggie (Rachel Boston) found out her ex-husband was getting married. Her daughter, Emma (Zoë Christie), was crushing on one of her classmates. Maggie's mother, Barb (Karen Kruper), was dating.

As Maggie was trying to wrap her head around the romance that her daughter and mother were involved in, she was also re-entering the dating world. Viewers can witness what challenges and heartbreaks all three Delaney women go through in this film. Dating the Delaneys is available on Fubo TV.

