As summer comes to a close, it's now time to welcome one of the coziest seasons of the year. With leaves crunching underfoot and everyone enjoying their favorite fall lattes (pumpkin spice is the best), the perfect way to embrace the season is, of course, with Hallmark movies. Beyond pumpkin patches and apple picking, there’s a fresh lineup of movies to suit your fall mood — whether you're in the mood for a heartwarming story or some suspense. With options ranging from romance to mystery to comedy, you’ll find just the right film to enjoy those crisp autumn evenings. And, what better way to embrace the autumnal equinox than with Hallmark's new line-up of fall movie and TV specials?

Starting September, you'll be able to watch His & Hers featuring Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott, and the heartwarming film, The Heiress and The Handyman with Jodie Sweetin. In October, you can expect more eerie films, such as A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery for those who love a good whodunit, as well as Haunted Wedding. Lastly, if you’re in the mood for a movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening is definitely a must-watch.

Let's just say that Hallmark's fall lineup will both warm your heart and spook you at the same time — Halloween is just around the corner, after all! So, let's dive into it. Here are a few of Hallmark's exciting new TV series and movies to enjoy this fall.

8:38 Related Lacey Chabert Says ‘Celebrations’ Captures the Heart of Hallmark Lacey Chabert is giving well-deserved heroes the party of a lifetime with Hallmark's new show.

'His & Hers'

His & Hers Hallmark Movies Fall

Available: September 7, 2024 Genre: Romantic Comedy/Drama Created By: Peter DeLuise Cast: Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott

In His & Hers, married attorneys Dana and Mark are thriving in their separate law practices in New York City. However, their relationship is put to the test when they find themselves on opposite sides of an intense divorce battle between two reality TV stars. The courtroom drama starts to strain their otherwise solid bond. As they navigate the drama around their case and the impact on their personal lives, they must find a way to balance their professional rivalry with their commitment to each other.

'The Heiress and The Handyman'

Hallmark Movies Fall 2024

Available: September 14, 2024 Genre: Romance, Drama Created By: Marco Deufemia Cast: Jodie Sweetin, Corey Seiver

In The Heiress and The Handyman, June Wiltshire, a heiress down on her luck, moves to a picturesque rural farm to start anew. There, she forms a deep connection with her neighbor, Bart Hudson. As they join forces to restore June’s family’s beloved fall fair tradition, their journey unfolds through homemade apple pies and heartfelt moments. Together, they navigate the challenges of revitalizing the fair, discovering the true value of community and friendship along the way.

'The Real West'

Kimberly Sustad | Hallmark films 2024

Available: September 28, 2024 Genre: Romance Cast: Kimberly Sustad, Lucas Bryant, and James Denton

During a family vacation to a bustling working ranch, Professor Rebecca meets Jake West, a charming cowboy who has never quite settled down. Rebecca, a widow focused on securing her tenure, finds herself drawn to Jake’s rugged charm and easygoing nature. As she navigates the challenges of her academic career and the allure of ranch life, sparks fly between the two, making this vacation more transformative than she ever anticipated.

'A Sprinkle of Deceit': A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Hannah Swensen | Hallmark

Available: October 4, 2024 Genre: Romance/Drama CreatedBy: Kevin Leslie Cast: Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Barbara Niven, Tess Atkins, Lisa Durupt, Daylin Willis, Brittany Mitchell

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery is one of the TV movies in the series adapted from Joanne Fluke’s Hannah Swensen Mysteries. Hannah Swensen, our favorite amateur sleuth, is hard at work catering for Lonnie’s high school reunion when the celebration turns grim. Following an intense argument between Lonnie’s friend Darcy and her boyfriend, Darcy turns up dead. Now, it’s up to Hannah to uncover the mystery and find the truth behind this crime. Fans of the series can eagerly anticipate another suspenseful and captivating case led by Hannah.

'Haunted Wedding'

Janel Parrish | Hallmark Movies Fall 2024

Available: October 12, 2024 Genre: Romantic Mystery/Drama Created By: Maggie Green Cast: Janel Parrish, Brett Dalton, Rachael Leigh Cook, Jonathan Bennett

In this TV movie, amateur ghost hunters Brian and Jane are excitedly gearing up for their wedding at a famous haunted inn. But their plans take an unexpected turn when Angelique, a ghost in a vintage wedding dress, mistakes Brian for her long-lost fiancé, Malcolm. As they deal with the confusion caused by this eerie case of mistaken identity, Brian and Jane must solve the mystery of Angelique’s tragic past while still trying to make their own wedding day go off without a hitch.

'The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening'

The Cases of Mystery Lane | Hallmark

Available: September 13, 2024 Genre: Drama/Romance Created By: Bryn Higgins Cast: Aimee Garcia, Paul Campell

As Birdie and Alden grow closer, their mutual love for true-crime podcasts becomes a cornerstone of their relationship. However, their excitement turns grim when their favorite podcast host is found murdered. Driven by a desire for justice, they join forces with Officer Newton to investigate, navigating a web of dubious suspects. Their search for the truth challenges their private investigator skills and uncovers unexpected revelations.

'Falling together'

Available: September 21, 2024 Genre: Drama/Romance Created By: Mike Rohl Cast: Ashley Williams, Paul Campell, Paul McGilllion

In this new romance drama, Natalie sets out to bring her eclectic condo neighbors together, hoping to build an overall strong community spirit. She faces a challenge when the building’s superintendent, who usually avoids getting involved, becomes an unexpected supporter of her mission. As Natalie tackles the hurdles of uniting the residents, she begins to value the superintendent’s helpful approach. Their bond and collaboration bring forth a powerful transformation within the community. With some initial pushback, Natalie and the superintendent ultimately come together to tackle the issues and build a stronger community.