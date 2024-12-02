Sadly, made-for-TV movies aren’t exactly what one would call world-class cinema. They tend to be cliché and full of bad acting, which doesn't help when the narrative is difficult to watch. Hey, it can’t be easy to act out cheesy scenes full of campy, overused tropes. It makes serious scenes difficult to watch, and romantic scenes are nothing short of cringy. Sadly, Hallmark has its fair share of horrible TV movies.

From Santa Tell Me to Oliver’s Ghost, Hallmark is a guilty party when it comes to over-the-top family programming that is straight-laced with ridiculous plotlines, aka career people going back to their country home only to fall in love with their high school sweetheart and get married, finally finding what they were missing from life. They’re very formulaic with unimaginative narratives, and the plots are easy to guess from start to finish. So, here, in all of their cliché glory, are some of the worst TV movies Hallmark has in its catalog.

10 ‘A Cheerful Christmas’ (2019)

Directed By Marita Grabiak

Lauren (Erica Deustchman) and her friend Colleen (Tianna Nori) land their dream job, helping a royal family, the Andersons, get ready for the holidays and promising them the best Christmas ever. Well, be careful what you wish for, because the job is easier said than done when the two women realize the eldest Anderson son, James (Chad Connell), wants nothing to do with the arrangements or celebrations. Of course, that’s when Lauren makes it her mission to get James into the holiday spirit. And, in true Hallmark fashion, she winds up falling in love with him.

Hallmark is no stranger to the royal love story plotlines. In fact, they tend to do them fairly well, bringing engaging characters and narratives to the screen. A Cheerful Christmas is not one of those instances. While it did bring in all the tropes people are used to with royal holiday movies, this particular film just didn’t have any attention-grabbing aspects, lacking the spark other films have, missing the mark, and becoming one of those forgotten Christmas movies in the Hallmark catalog.

9 ‘Oliver’s Ghost’ (2011)

Directed By David S. Cass Sr.

In a very un-Hallmark-type manner, one of the worst haunted house movies was brought into the mix in 2011 in the form of Oliver’s Ghost. When Oliver’s (Nicholas Stargel) family moves into an old house, they are unaware that it is haunted by the former owner, Clive (Martin Mull), a grumpy, bow-tie-wearing ghost who does not want the family living in his house. In a very Sixth Sense manner, Oliver can apparently “see dead people.” But that’s where the “horror” ends.

Hallmark really had no business making a family film surrounding a haunted house and a child who could see ghosts.

Oliver befriends the ghost and even reunites Clive with his estranged daughter by the end of the movie. Yes, it is a sweet concept, but Hallmark really had no business making a family film surrounding a haunted house and a child who could see ghosts. The film might have had a bit more going for it if it actually dove into some horror elements and made it less of a kid's movie. Alas, it is Hallmark, and a grumpy old ghost is what the network called for.

8 ‘Mr. Miracle’ (2014)

Directed By Carl Bessai

Harry Mills (Rob Morrow), an inexperienced guardian angel, decides he’s ready for the big leagues. Ignoring the advice of his celestial advisor, Harry travels to Earth to take on his first assignment, helping Addie (Britt Irvin) gain self-confidence, get her life back on track, and learn to love again after the passing of her father. Even though Mr. Miracle is an adaptation based on the Debbie Macomber novel of the same name and, therefore, has an entire base to work from. It didn’t work.

A spin-off of the successful Mrs. Miracle, the Hallmark film Mr. Miracle completely missed the mark.

A spin-off of the successful Mrs. Miracle, the Hallmark film Mr. Miracle completely missed the mark. The movie’s two leads are irritating and hard to relate to, and the plot is lousy and doesn’t make for an entertaining film. While Mr. Miracle definitely had the intention of living up to its predecessor, it didn’t come close. If people are looking for a feel-good film with the same concept, just watch the original.

7 ‘A Gingerbread Romance’ (2018)

Directed By Richard Gabai