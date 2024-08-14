The Big Picture Hallmark+ streaming service launching on September 10 with original series and movies for fans to enjoy.

For those who’ve been anticipating the debut of Hallmark Media’s streamer Hallmark+ ever since it was announced, the reputable production company comes bearing the best news as the streaming service and membership program is set to launch on Tuesday, September 10. As Deadline confirmed, the launch day will also serve as the premiere date for the original series The Chicken Sisters and the new, unscripted series Celebrations with Lacey Chabert. Also, in the same month, fans will get to see three new movies in The Jane Mysteries as well as the Love on the Danube film trilogy.

Earlier this year, The Chicken Sisters, inspired by K.J. Dell’Antonia’s bestseller and comprising eight episodes, was announced to have begun production with showrunner Annie Mebane, also executive producer, leading the project. Starring in the series are Schuyler Fisk (Orange County), Genevieve Angelson (The Handmaid's Tale), Lea Thompson (Switched at Birth) and Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon). The series is all about family drama with a side of romance and, of course, bits of Southern charm. On the other hand, Celebrations with Lacey Chabert tells a story of unsung heroes influencing their communities positively.

More Productions To Launch At Hallmark+

Image via Hallmark

Speaking of The Jane Mysteries starring Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House) and Stephen Huszar (Navigating Christmas), the three upcoming installments are The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription, which premieres on Hallmark+ on Tuesday, September 10; The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby, set for Thursday, September 19 ; and The Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose to arrive on Thursday, September 26. These movies follow Sweetin’s Jane, a singer-turned-sleuth, and Detective John Cameron (Huszar) as they carry out fascinating investigations that will keep fans making predictions as they watch.

As for the Love on the Danube movie trilogy, the first installment, Love on the Danube: Love Song, premieres Tuesday, September 10 with passengers Nazneen Contractor and Wes Brown, on a cruise, serving as matchmakers for their widowed parents. Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway comes next and will arrive on Thursday, September 19. Fans will see Jessica Sipos and Dan Jeannotte star in this new movie centered on a heartbroken art gallery manager, who goes alone on her honeymoon river cruise and encounters a prince in disguise. The last in the film series, Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars, is coming on Thursday, September 26 and featuring Sarah Power and Brendan Penny, who go from a professional collaboration on the cruise as publicist and a rising film star to an unforeseen romance.

Hallmark+ will launch on Tuesday, September 10.