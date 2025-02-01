Hallmark might be better known for its Christmas lineup, but that doesn't mean that the channel doesn't release holiday-themed films at other times of the year. With Valentine's Day around the corner, Hallmark is making sure that love is in the air with new rom-coms released every Saturday until the end of February. In the latest edition of Loveuary, an annual channel tradition, audiences will see big names like Lacey Chabert and Janel Parrish leading love stories that promise to give you that fuzzy feeling. Although last year was dedicated to films inspired by Jane Austen's works, 2025's slate will explore modern romance, with certain titles taking place in the corporate world and in Uber car rides. Even if you don't have a valentine to celebrate the upcoming holiday with you, these releases will keep you company. In case you are curious to know what Hallmark has in store for viewers tuning in during the month of February, here is a guide to everything premiering on the channel in the coming weeks.

'An Unexpected Valentine'

Release Date February 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET Cast Lacey Chabert, Robert Buckley, Miles Meadow, Jess Brown, Princess Davis, Marco Soriano

There is nothing more romantic than getting proposed to on Valentine's Day. Yet, a couple nearly have a major milestone in their relationship ruined when an engagement ring goes missing in the middle of New York City. When Hannah (Lacey Chabert) hops into her Uber and finds the ring in the backseat of the car, she makes it her mission to find its owner. Joining her on this quest is Finn (Robert Buckley), her Uber driver, who is also hopeful that they can locate the person who left it behind. An act of good faith leads these two lonely individuals to spend the entire day together, stopping at every place where Finn dropped off his passengers. Soon enough, it becomes clear that Hannah and Finn aren't just in it to help a couple carry on with a special occasion. The protagonists' chance encounter has paved the way for them to find themselves a Valentine during the love-filled holiday.

Although Chabert and Buckley haven't acted opposite each other before, they are staple names at Hallmark, with the actress starring in more than 40 movies produced by the channel. Over the holidays, the Mean Girls alum was in Netflix's Hot Frosty and Hallmark's The Christmas Quest. Buckley also led a Hallmark Christmas film last year, playing Bryan in 'Twas the Date Before Christmas. Ahead of their new film's release, the former One Tree Hill star teased An Unexpected Valentine on Instagram as a "movie has it all - witty banter, balloons, unexpected romance."

'The Wish Swap'

Release Date February 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET Cast Emily Tennant, Jake Foy, Nathan Witte, Matt Hamilton, Jason Fernandes, Molly Saunders

You know that classic birthday tradition where you blow off the candles and make a wish, hoping it might come true? Well, in The Wish Swap, this superstition is put to the test when Casey (Emily Tennant) and Henry (Jake Foy) celebrate their birthdays at the same restaurant. As they close their eyes and make a wish, they literally witness each other's dream come true. Because in a twist of fate, their wishes are swapped, and they live out what the other was secretly hoping for. Although things don't happen the way they intended them to, this unexpected incident is what brings them together and ultimately drives them to fall in love.

Aside from The Wish Swap, Emily Tennant has been a part of several Hallmark original movies, including last year's All You Need for Christmas and The Game of Love alongside Heather Locklear. She is also the voice behind Polly Pocket in the animated series of the same name. Tennant's co-star, Jake Foy, recently starred in the Tubi original, Sidelined: The QB and Me and Hallmark's Confessions of a Christmas Letter.

'Return to the Office'