Season 3 of Hallmark’s popular series The Way Home is keeping viewers tuned in. The series picks up where season two of the series left off – with Kat (Chyler Leigh) and her brother Jacob (Spencer Macpherson), who went missing more than two decades ago at the age of eight and is now an adult, poised to walk into the Landry home to an unsuspecting Del (Andie MacDowell). Viewers will be introduced to a new era where Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) will visit. During her time there, she meets compelling characters whose stories add context to the history of the Landrys and provide answers to some questions…but open up new ones. Kat attempts to close the door on the 1800s after making startling discoveries. In the present day she and Elliot (Evan Williams) navigate a new chapter in their relationship, while he finds himself faced with his own complicated past.

Collider spoke with two of the show’s stars, WIlliams and Laflamme-Snow, about the rollercoaster season. The two are proud of the show’s progress and even more excited about what the future holds for the characters.

Season 3 of ‘The Way Home’ Shows the Characters In New Territory

New characters and a new time-period are introduced, sending viewers on a wild ride

CL: How have things progressed from Season 1-3?

EVAN WILLIAMS: Against all odds the writers have done it again. A time travel show is like a 5D Rubik’s cube, it’s so hard to stick the landing and have the narrative thrust move forward when the storylines are striating all across time. Incredibly, the show is continuing to grow outwards in complexity at the same time as we travel inward into the hearts and minds of our lead characters. It’s this balance that makes the show so special, it’s the mystery that draws the audience in, and it’s the emotional development and revelation that makes them fall in love.

SADIE LAFLAMME-SNOW: This show has been a departure from what audiences come to expect from the network while always maintaining their core values of family and hope. I feel as though the first season we were just starting to introduce audiences to this new era of storytelling on their beloved network and now that so many people are hooked we can really let the story take on a life of its own and have the audience on the edge of their seats scene after scene.

CL: How do the new characters add to the already amazing storylines?

EW: Well, by and large they’re not new characters, but in fact characters that our audience already knows and has formed a bond with. We have this exciting opportunity to show them as the young people they used to be. It’s mind-bending and somehow so emotionally resonant to be able to see, in a way, the seed that grew the tree. And I know audiences are going to absolutely love this window into the past, because such great care has been taken to honor the characters in this story, both in the writing and the acting. In our show, everything is on purpose, and everything matters, so all the additional context will make the world deeper, and more beautifully mysterious.

SLS: This season Alice goes back to 1974 where the audience will get to meet Teen Colton (Jordan Doww), Teen Evelyn (Devin Cechetto) and of course, Teen Del (Julia Tomasone). It is so exciting for Alice to have that experience of going back and time and hanging out with her family members as teenagers just like she did in season 1, only this time she lives with the guilt of knowing that she was the cause of Colton's deadly accident. That's just one example of how each new relationship our characters have are informed by every timeline they have been to and how as much as time travel is a gift, it can also be a curse.

How much more is unpacked about the Landrys’ history this season?

EW: We visit an entirely new time period this season, and see the Landrys, the Augustines, and even the Goodwins in new light. There are some skeletons in the closet, some dreams come true, and some clarity on many of the burning questions from last season. Don’t be fooled into thinking the mystery is winding down though, the twists this season blew my socks off. I think we’re definitely gonna melt some minds with Season 3, so buckle up.

SLS: With every answer you get about the Landry origin story, you also get a million more questions. It's one of my favourite parts of this series. We want our audience to be satisfied and get their questions answered but the amazing writers find a way to keep audiences wanting more. This season everything we thought we knew about the iconic Del and Colton love story will be called into question because we get to return to the summer that they met! I can't wait for viewers to see where we are going this season.

‘The Way Home’ Is Unlike Any Other Hallmark Series

As a science fiction story, the show pushes the envelope in terms of typical storylines fans expect from a Hallmark series

What's the significance of having a show like this on the network?

EW: It’s such a privilege to be diving into the third season of a show. The opportunity to allow the story to mature and take on its own momentum is becoming rarer and rarer these days, so I’m grateful to the network for giving us the ball and letting us run with it. By this point the writers know us and are writing to our specific quirks and internal terrain. That’s the sweet spot when things can become really special.

SLS: We are so lucky to be able to grow with this story and these characters! I think knowing that there are excited and eagle-eyed fans out there adds a healthy pressure for all of us to deliver something that will meet their expectations and hopefully exceed them with each passing season. When I got the call saying that we had been renewed I was so excited to continue the story, but I was selfishly so excited to get to work with my friends again!