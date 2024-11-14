Drama, comedy, and a lot of romance, Hallmark’s made-for-TV movies follow a certain formula that brings viewers in and leaves them wildly entertained. It might be a city girl moving back home to help out on her family’s farm or a common person falling in love with royalty, but each Hallmark movie carries its own feel-good style that always has a happy ending, whether it has a holiday backdrop or an enemies-to-lovers romance.

The channel is known for producing quality films that tend to be well-received by fans who enjoy watching the concept of love explored, whether it be platonic, familial, or romantic. Each film showcases love in some form, along with a heartwarming message that leaves viewers feeling good after the credits role. From The Beach House to Harvest Moon, these Hallmark movies are the cream of the crop and deserve to be on a to-watch list.

10 ‘A Princess For Christmas’ (2011)

Directed By Michael Damian

Following the story of Jules Daly (Katie Mcgrath) as she becomes the legal guardian of her sister's children, Maddie (Leilah de Meza) and Milo (Travis Turner), A Princess for Christmas is a movie about love, family, and forgiveness. During the holiday season, the children receive an invitation from their late father’s dad, the Duke of Castlebury (Roger Moore), inviting them to the palace for Christmas, even though he hates the holiday. It is up to the children to get their grandfather into the holiday spirit while Jules is busy falling in love with the Duke’s other son, Prince Ashton (Sam Heughan).

As many Hallmark movies go, there is a misunderstanding. Jules wants to return to the United States, and she is intercepted by the castle staff. Ashton and Jules wind up working it out, and the children have a Christmas worth remembering. This particular movie is all about finding what you want in life, even in the most outrageous of places, and loving your family no matter the circumstances.

9 ‘Once Upon A Christmas Miracle’ (2018)

Directed By Gary Yates

Around the Christmas season, Heather Krueger (Aimee Teegarden) learns that she only has a few months to live. She needs a new liver asap, which means she needs a perfect match for a life-saving transplant operation. Heather never expected a stranger, Chris Dempsey (Brett Dalton), to volunteer half his liver to save her life. After spending time together, learning about one another, and even meeting each other’s families, Heather and Chris have a connection. Now, they need to figure out if their connection runs deeper than that of a donor and recipient or if they are actually falling in love. Spoiler: they’re actually falling in love.

This film is all about the miracles that surround the holiday season and people doing something because it is the right thing to do. Of course, it is also about finding love in a very unexpected place and living life to the fullest after getting a very scary health diagnosis. Heather and Chris’s story showcases the selflessness of a person solely to help someone they’d never met before in hopes that they’d live. It is a very romantic Christmas movie.

8 ‘The Lost Valentine’ (2011)

Directed By Darnell Martin

Based on James Michael Pratt’s novel of the same name, The Lost Valentine follows the story of TV journalist Susan Allison (Jennifer Love Hewitt) as she researches a naval pilot, Neil Thomas (Billy Magnussen), who was declared MIA during World War II. To get the information she needs, Susan speaks with Neil’s wife, Caroline (Betty White). Now, Susan doesn’t believe in all-encompassing love, so she considers the article to be nothing more than a fluff piece, a remark that enrages Caroline’s son, Lucas (Sean Faris). She apologizes and then sits back and listens as Caroline tells her a story about true love and how she would do anything to learn what happened to her husband.

The film jumps through time, showing Caroline and Neil as young people, falling in love and getting married, and then flashing back to the present with Susan taking notes and listening to the story. Emotional and dramatic, The Lost Valentine was the most-watched Hallmark film in four years at the time of its release in 2011. The best part of the film is arguably White showcasing her dramatic side as a grieving widow in a heartbreaking display of what happens when someone loses their true love. Don’t worry, this film does have a happy ending with Susan finally believing in love and Caroline finding her lost husband’s burial site (so, pseudo happy).

7 ‘The Wedding Veil’ (2022)

Directed By Terry Ingram

Lacey Chabert , Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeny star as Avry, Emma, and Tracy, respectively, in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants-esk film The Wedding Veil. After finding an antique veil that is rumored to unite its wearer with their true love, Avry begins working closer with a new board member, Peter (Kevin McGarry), at the museum where she curates artwork. Together, they try to figure out the place of origin for a long-lost painting, growing increasingly closer to one another as the film progresses.

While romance is one of the main themes of the film, it is also about friendship and being there for one another. The Wedding Veil was so well-received that Emma and Tracy each have their own films in the trilogy, showing their own love stories while using the veil to find their perfect match. As for the first of the trilogy, Chabert and McGarry have great on-screen chemistry and a perfect workplace romance trope that, in this case, works.

6 ‘The Color Of Rain’ (2014)

Directed By Anne Wheeler