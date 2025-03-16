Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff sits down with Hallow Road director Babak Anvari and star Matthew Rhys at SXSW 2025.

Anvari and Rhys discuss how a minimal setting can deliver intense storytelling, Rosamund Pike's performance, finding the right visual style, and an after-credits Easter egg.

Starring Pike and Rhys, Hallow Road centers on a couple's nightmare as they rush to their daughter after a tragic accident.

Under normal circumstances, a film like Hallow Road, which is primarily set in a moving car, could be a less-than-compelling setting for a movie, but director Babak Anvari (Under the Shadow) proved that nothing can be quite as intense as a couple driving to rescue a family member in peril.

Starring Matthew Rhys (The Americans) and Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), the film follows two parents experiencing the worst night of their lives after receiving a distressing phone call from their teenage daughter (Megan McDonnell), who's been in a terrible car accident. As they race to the scene, it appears they may not be alone on Hallow Road, putting their family in a dire situation.

Hallow Road celebrated its World Premiere at SXSW 2025, where Anvari and Rhys stopped by the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center to chat with Perri Nemiroff about their tense psychological thriller. They discuss creative filming techniques for a minimal set, tapping into raw and vulnerable emotions, utilizing The Volume, and more. Check it out in the video above or read the full transcript below.

'Hallow Road' Is a Parent's "Worst Nightmare"

"All you have is your anxiety and your imagination."

PERRI NEMIROFF: I'm so excited to talk Hallow Road. It's something else. I was riveted. I was stressed. I was exhausted after watching your movie, honestly.

MATTHEW RHYS: That was like the shoot.

I can't even imagine! Clearly, I know what your movie is, but just in case our viewers are first learning about it through the festival, would you mind doing the honors and giving a brief synopsis?

BABAK ANVARI: The film starts with a couple, played by the wonderful Matthew Rhys and Rosamund Pike. They get a phone call at 2 AM from their teenage daughter, saying that she just got into a horrible accident and she needs their help. They rush to jump in the car to go and drive to help her. She's on the other end of the phone, and, from that moment on, the film is almost entirely in the car, and things start unraveling. Strange things start happening. We're experiencing these parents’ worst nightmare.

Even just hearing you explain it now, I'm getting all tense again. All I kept thinking about while I was watching it was how stressful it was for me, someone who is not a parent, and then trying to imagine what someone who has children might think of the movie. Being separated from a loved one via a phone while they're going through something terrifying sounds like one of the most nerve-wracking experiences.

ANVARI: It is. All you have is your anxiety and your imagination, which is what we're trying to tap into.

Oh, you play with that big time! You're working with William [Gillies]’ script here. When that script comes your way, what space did you find in his writing that you thought you could fill in a way that's unique to you as a director and storyteller?

ANVARI: I love tension. It’s good because I have a lot of anxieties myself. It's very cathartic to make other people feel ...

RHYS: To inflict it on others!

ANVARI: Exactly. I read it, and I was like, “This is intense and such a ride,” and it's in the car. The challenge of it was that it was almost entirely set in a car. I told the producers, “I do not want to leave the car.” That's the fun bit, trying to figure that out—how to maintain that level of tension just within that contained space of the car. That was the fun challenge for us.

RHYS: "Fun" challenge. For you! For me to look at the script, as tense as it was, I also looked and went, “Oh, I can get to sit down to an entire film. That sounds great.”

Matthew, when you get this script, what are some of your big burning questions for Babak in terms of, “How are we going to pull this off?”

RHYS: It was more of a, “How are you going to pull this off?” But in fairness to Babak, one of the first things he said was, “I know exactly how I'm going to shoot this,” and testament to him, he absolutely did. He chapterizes this whole film. Just the movement he kept within a car, and his imagination with shots and the themes and light—I never watch anything I do, but I did watch it last night for the first time, and you never get dull being inside that car, which it only cacophononizes everything.

It’s truly one of the most impressive elements of the film!

One thing I really wanted to follow up on from our production notes was the emphasis on Celtic myths. Are there any particular myths that you held especially tight to that we can see coming through in the story?

ANVARI: If I spelled it out, it would be a massive spoiler, but it's loosely inspired by a very popular Celtic myth around the UK, Ireland, and Wales as well. That's all I'm going to say. I think people who are into their fairy tales and myths would immediately, hopefully, clock it.

Fair enough! I'm going to start Googling after our interview.

Rosamund Pike's On-Set Intensity Is "Like a Switch"

"Oh, it's time to step up."

Image via SXSW

Matthew, to get into your character a little here, at the beginning of this situation, what would you say is his greatest strength, the thing that could help him get to his daughter and help? But also, I want to know what his greatest weakness is, the thing that could hold him back.

RHYS: I think he prides himself on problem-solving and the basic fundamentals of paternity, which is to protect or look after your offspring. Then, obviously posed with the greatest antithesis of that, which is the absolute inability to protect your child, it unravels everything he thought were his greatest assets, which makes it just interesting to play.

Another interesting layer of that is that your character and Rosamund’s have completely different approaches to figuring this situation out. Can you tease how their approaches differ?

RHYS: What any good screenwriter aspires for is the conflict between the two, and those two are placed in a very small space with the greatest challenge ahead of them and how that unravels. Rosamund, playing a paramedic, has a pragmatic side to her, which I think is the great counterbalance to my passions.

Something about her character that I thought was incredibly effective was how she could convey exposition that the audience would want to know in that situation, but in a way that felt organic.

RHYS: Then you're privy to what the true procedure is without it being told, smashed over the head by it.

I'm sure you're well aware that Rosamund's one of the best of the best when you jump into this, but is there something that you two did in prep or early in production that made you look at her and say to yourself, "My god, I'm really in this car with the perfect scene partner?”

RHYS: It was probably the improvisational work we did at the beginning. We did some improvisational rehearsals. It wasn't really a shock; I don't think you said “action,” but you said you can kind of begin whenever you want, and it's like a switch with Rosamund, the intensity, the “now it's game time" switch. It’s kind of startling. It's so immediate and so deep. I went, “Oh, it's time to step up.” There's no easing our way into this, and I think that's how she attacks every day and every scene.

Do you have any particular techniques you like to lean on when you're involved in a movie where, when “action” is called, you have to take it to an 11?

RHYS: It’s cliché, but having become a father, the immediacy of some emotions it now gives you, if you know you need to go there quickly, it's that strange channel you can tap for free. After becoming a father, you're like, "Oh, there's all this reserve that I've never been able to tap into that I now can."

'Hallow Road' Utilizes The Volume to Capture That Treacherous Drive

"It was a real luxury."

Can you guys paint a picture of what the set looks like? There are a variety of different ways that driving scenes can be filmed in this industry, so what was it like figuring out the right way to capture this story?

ANVARI: When I read the script, I immediately told everyone that I don't want to do the normal approach of finding a road, locking it down, and mounting the cameras because we're in that car for 60 minutes or so. I immediately was like, “We need to take the car to the studio and shoot it on a Volume stage with LED screens all around it. Then we can dismantle the car, and the car actually becomes our set." So, that was the plan. We actually isolated you all. You were surrounded by those screens, so you couldn't see the crew members. That must have felt strange.

RHYS: It was a real luxury. You're so used to having to try and block out an entire crew and everything that comes with that. Really, the way [cinematographer] Kit [Fraser] lit it and everything was a real luxury to have just the screen in front of you and obviously those around you, but nothing else. You couldn't see the crew, so it really was an isolated experience, which only helps.

I always love hearing about using The Volume on a film like this, because I feel like most out there assume, “Oh, it's just for things like Star Wars.”

ANVARI: It just works so well for us because the very first day, I had this crazy idea; I was like, "Just as a warm-up, I'm going to point the camera at you two, and we're going to do the entire thing from the moment you get into the car, all the way to the end. We're going to do it in one go." We were like, "That's so exciting!" Then, on the day, we were like, “Are we sure this is a good idea?” But we did it, and a lot of that take ended up being in the film. It was a great experience for me.

RHYS: It was the first time we'd done anything. Babak had said, “Listen, this is what we're going to do. We're going to put new cards in the cameras, and we're going to run it.” It was, like, 50-something minutes as a take. It was like doing a play.

That's incredible. I love the movie as is, but I would love to just see that take.

RHYS: The director's cut.

This is a question I ask fairly often because it's one of the things about acting that fascinates me. What is a seemingly small, everyday thing that is the toughest to replicate on-screen believably? One of the examples I always give is fake driving!

RHYS: I've done a number of fake driving, so I went in going, “Ah, this is fine,” but there were still days when Babak would say, “You're not looking like you're driving.” You're like, "Sorry, sorry!" Especially with this one, where you're so invested in the phone and what's happening, it's very easy to forget to move the wheel. So, there were days when I was like, "Oh, sorry!" On the Volume, you have your own screen, so you're replicating what the audience sees at the back. It does make it easier. You’re genuinely following a road, but even then, I was still forgetting to do it. Someone would say, “Remember to change gears,” because it was a stick. “Oh, yes, sorry, sorry!” I’ve been in the States too long.

I love talking about the little things like that that are so important to filling out a world and making it believable, but you don't think of how hard it could be. The other example I always give is fake sneezing. Who can do a believable fake sneeze? Or fake waking up?

RHYS: Yeah, that's tough. It's all the things that give you anxiety. The fake waking up, sneezing, coughing, laughing. The laugh is killer.

Someone once told me one of the toughest things to do in a believable manner is to express extreme joy. Something about that made me a little sad, but I get it.

RHYS: But it is. That's a tough one to replicate.

Well, for what it's worth when it comes to this movie, you drove very believably.

RHYS: Oh, thank you. I drove Rosamund crazy.

'Hallow Road' Becomes More "Expressionistic" Inside the Car

Anvari shot everything outside of the car in 16mm.