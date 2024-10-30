The best criticism can be just as remarkable and influential as the culture it comments upon, and there's one particular, rather iconic Roger Ebert review that I have to thank not only for helping me to make sense of the controversial horror genre at a formative age but also for nudging me in the direction of writing criticism myself. Like a lot of people, I've always had a complicated relationship with horror films. Perhaps like many of the most dedicated horror fans (it's my favorite genre, and it's not even close), I had to discover a love for it on my own. Growing up (and showing my age here) in the video store age, I remember being all at once repulsed, intrigued, and frightened by the mere sight of the horror section at my local rental shop. I've always loved film, though, as my utterly fried childhood VHS tapes of classics like The Wizard of Oz, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory can attest to.

The love of film also made me an avid, compulsive viewer of Siskel and Ebert from as early as grade school. I have a vivid pre-teen memory of first seeing Ebert's iconic review of John Carpenter's slasher classic Halloween, or at least a snippet of it, on a VHS cover, not at the local rental shop but at a used records store. Beneath the iconic, pumpkin-holding-a-knife poster image was the quote: "**** [four stars, Ebert's highest rating]...Halloween is an absolutely merciless thriller... I would compare it to Psycho." As a developing film fan with an apprehensive admiration and curiosity about horror (at this young age, Psycho was likely the scariest movie I'd ever seen), my interest was piqued. I watched Halloween, which equally scared me and made me fall harder for cinema, and it's worth mentioning I've gone back to Ebert's enthusiastic review (which is, thankfully, archived on his website) many times over the years. Without that review, I'm not sure I'd have gone on to be a writer.

Roger Ebert's Review of 'Halloween' Praised John Carpenter's Understated Excellence

Image via Universal

For the uninitiated, Halloween is a remarkably simple story (and that's a good thing), from a script co-penned by Carpenter and then-partner Debra Hill: On the eve of Halloween, a masked lunatic named Michael Myers (Nick Castle) escapes from incarceration and the watchful eye of Dr. Samuel Loomis (Donald Pleasence), 15 years after violently murdering his own sister Judith (Sandy Johnson). "The Shape" stalks teenage Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut) and her classmates Lynda (P.J. Soles) and Annie (Nancy Loomis). Michael's first murder (at the age of six) is depicted in an early, brilliant use of Panavision's Panaglide technology. The remainder of the film is a perfectly paced (get used to that word, because the entire movie is perfect) cat-and-mouse game, enhanced greatly by naturalistic performances, cinematographer Dean Cundey's atmospheric, nerve-gripping use of widescreen space, and Carpenter's own music; the unusual 5/4 time signature piano theme ranking among the best film scores ever composed.

In his 1979 review, Roger Ebert sounded at once traumatized, jittery, and rather endlessly complimentary of a movie that he said is "a visceral experience — we aren’t seeing the movie, we’re having it happen to us. It’s frightening." He continues:

"I was reminded of the favorable review I gave a few years ago to Last House on the Left, another really terrifying thriller. Readers wrote to ask how I could possibly support such a movie. But it wasn’t that I was supporting it so much as that I was describing it: You don’t want to be scared? Don’t see it. Credit must be paid to filmmakers who make the effort to really frighten us, to make a good thriller when quite possibly a bad one might have made as much money."

In Ebert's review, he essentially breaks down what I now believe to be gospel — that there is a difference between a horror movie, a good and scary movie, and a geek show. Judging from decades of his archived horror and slasher movie reviews, I think I'm safe in declaring I enjoy trashy, schlocky horror films much more than Ebert did (in fact, he's rather infamous for not liking a majority of films in the genre). Still, it's also important to remember just how incomparably better Halloween is than the sleazier movies it inspired for years and years.

Even though the past decade or so has seen the rise of "elevated horror," with unmitigated masterworks like The Babadook, Hereditary, and Get Out forcing audiences and critics to re-evaluate the genre's merits, I still find myself feeling compelled, on occasion, to defend the horror genre and my love for it. Ebert's review of Halloween, which also praises the "uncannily skilled" Carpenter for playing the audience "like a piano" as Hitchcock loved to, touches on this murky, contested territory in a way that was cutting-edge for its time. As a kid, I had a limited understanding of the horror genre beyond being freaked out by the covers of VHS tapes at Blockbuster, and it's Ebert, more than anyone, that I credit with showing me that horror can be a singularly effective art form, and like all genres in cinema, not all horror movies are created equal.

Roger Ebert Recognized That 'Halloween' Was Artistically Superior to the Countless Imitators

Image via Compass International Pictures

Ebert's praise of Halloween went far beyond the original, oft-quoted contemporary review. Along with co-host Gene Siskel, Ebert dedicated an entire episode of the duo's long-running film review show, airing in 1980, to the legions of inferior women-in-peril slasher movies that Halloween inspired, and how much they hated them. Episode 4 of Season 4 of Sneak Previews (which would become Siskel and Ebert), is easy to find online, and it's a rather fascinating historical artifact. While sticking it to "sleaze bucket" movies like Don't Answer the Phone! and I Spit on Your Grave (the latter of which both critics would name as the worst movie of 1980), the hosts remained fiercely in favor of Halloween, even taking a portion of the episode to screen and discuss the famous climactic closet sequence of Carpenter's film, clearly contrasting the superior film's technical merits and sympathetic, believably strong heroine.

"There is a difference between good and scary movies, and movies that systematically demean half the human race," Ebert said. Siskel concluded that Halloween stands apart because it's a movie that "not only doesn't hate women, it loves film and filmmaking." Siskel and Ebert's commentary, which often focused on morality and subjectivity along with technical aspects, played a huge part in my pursuit of a career in film criticism. Films aren't made in a vacuum, and there's something so primal in the way the most influential of critics reacted to art that made the job seem so alluring. To this day, immersing myself in the film medium often feels like the best way to make sense of the world.

Roger Ebert and I Can Agree on the Rest of the Halloween Franchise

Close

Much like Ebert, I essentially lost and never regained interest in the Halloween series after the epochal original, a movie that frankly (perhaps this is an unpopular opinion) never, ever needed a single sequel, much less a dozen. Ebert would give the first sequel, 1981's unassured and almost clinically violent Halloween II a dismal two stars. He hated Halloween III: Season of the Witch, which has garnered cult fandom and even critical re-assessment. He gave Jamie Lee Curtis' generally well-liked return to the series, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, a marginal thumbs down while praising the always-praiseworthy actress.

Since then, the Rob Zombie remakes, and even the David Gordon Green trilogy have taken the franchise to new lows (Ebert passed away five years before Green would reboot the series). That the franchise has kept making money for four and a half decades is surely a testament to just how powerfully and timelessly the elegant, restrained original resonates. More than any other, it's the movie that made me appreciate the filmmaking craft; it's a serviceable if unremarkable story made exceptional in the way it's told. As Ebert said in that original 1979 review: "It’s easy to create violence on the screen, but it’s hard to do it well."

Roger Ebert and 'Halloween' Are the Reasons I Became a Film Writer

Image Via Magnolia Pictures

"Horror" is still an unfairly stigmatized word to this day, (it was even more so when I was growing up), and consuming great criticism showed me that there was much more drawing me to these movies than mere morbid curiosity. I've been writing about film and television professionally for eight years, and there is and always will be an undercurrent of my admiration for 1978's Halloween beneath all of this. That a man stalking teenage girls for about 90 minutes can become, in no uncertain terms, one of the best motion pictures ever made, is a testament to the simple and powerful truth that artistry can redeem any subject matter.

Someone who hasn't seen very many horror movies might not understand why violent and scary material appeals to so many people (and, to be clear, some people just genuinely don't care for horror, and that's fine). Still, after decades of consuming good and bad horror, and thanks in no small part to the extensive works of Roger Ebert (other critics' writings too, but I can't overstate how impactful Ebert has been on me), I've formed the opinion that horror movies are the best and safest means of exploring the dark side of human nature, something that will always be present in our lives whether we want it to be or not.

Across all genres, John Carpenter's Halloween is the film I re-watch more than any other, and it's way more than the annual autumn intake. I absolutely consider myself to be someone who appreciates all genres, always open to the ever-evolving art form and industry that is the movies. However, it always comes back to the night he came home. Somehow, Halloween just gets better and better, year after year, and I'm forever in Ebert's debt for pointing me in the right direction.

