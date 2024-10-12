Well, it's that time of year again. With October here to stay (at least for a few more weeks), folks are flocking back to John Carpenter's original 1978 classic, Halloween, to celebrate the spooky season once more. The first of a long-running horror franchise that has spawned 13 films total, the original is great, no doubt. But there's one sequel that I'd argue is actually better. Yes, I know, "That's horror movie heresy!" and maybe it is, but there's a real argument to be made that the 2018 revival picture (directed by David Gordon Green) is the best Haddonfield outing yet. Stripping the franchise down to its barest essentials, this sequel is even more frightening than the original — and I think it's about time someone acknowledged it.

The 2018 'Halloween' Expands the Town of Haddonfield

Part of what makes the original Halloween work so well, even 40+ years later, is the film's commitment to subtle scares that build on each other until it's too late. Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) walking around Haddonfield in broad daylight is terrifying because we know that he'll return again at night. His ability to kill anyone in front of him, brutally and mercilessly, is unparalleled. As horror slashers go, his sheer strength and force of will make him the most frightening. He has no supernatural powers or abilities (at least, not in the best versions), it's all a silent rage that is released with each kill.

This is why Michael Myers works, and John Carpenter establishes all of it with ease in his original classic. However, these ideas are best expanded on by David Gordon Green in his revival sequel. Negating all other sequels or reboots, this picture takes these elements that work from the original and dials them up to their most horrifying, all while adding new features of their own. One such improvement that I think Green makes to Carpenter's original is that Haddonfield, Illinois feels like a very real place this time around. Sure, the original is necessary to establish all the vital trappings of this Midwestern world, but the 2018 film (and especially its sequels) really pushes forward the idea that the town is a character in itself.

This Haddonfield feels lived-in, populated, and real. It's not just some random town with a random killer. It's personal, even if Michael doesn't see it that way. Newcomers like Will Patton's Deputy Hawkins, Cameron (Dylan Arnold) and Oscar (Drew Scheid), and the true-crime podcasters (Rhian Rees and Jefferson Hall) open up the space, and the way Green elaborates on these, as well as other supporting characters, makes Michael's return all the scarier. Frankly, he treats them with more respect than Carpenter does his canon fodder. In the 2018 film, it feels like we have something to lose. Each death serves as a way to further establish Michael's horrific presence, with all of Haddonfield, and not just Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode, now haunted by the legacy of this monster.

The 2018 'Halloween' Gives Us Laurie Strode at Her Most Unhinged

The original Halloween introduced us to a young Laurie Strode who narrowly survived her encounter with the bogeyman. Against all odds, she defeats the evil that haunted Haddonfield and lives to tell the tale when all her friends didn't. We can't help but root for her. But like Michael, Laurie has also become something of a small-town legend here, and while other sequels made her the biological sister of Michael, the 2018 picture rids Laurie of any familial ties to the killer, giving these characters a fresh start. In so doing, Green makes Laurie's personal feelings regarding the original killings only one-sided. This is a good thing, as it means that the worst day of Laurie's life means nothing to Michael, making his reign of terror even more horrible. In contrast, Laurie is far from over what Michael did to her those four decades ago, and it informs her entire existence.

Not unlike how Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor changed between The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Laurie Strode has been transformed into a doomsday-pepper in the years between pictures, which is a change that I can easily get behind as a fan of both Terminator and Jamie Lee Curtis! No longer is she a helpless Scream Queen unprepared for the evil in her midst, but Green remakes her a hardened warrior. She might not be a physical match for Michael, but she's certainly prepared to die this time around if it means protecting those she loves most — and especially if it means killing "The Shape" — all while alienating them from her in the process. In many ways, Laurie has become something of a monster herself, terrorizing her own family the way Michael haunts her, which adds a well-constructed layer of depth to Carpenter's original hack-n-slash.

Curtis' performance here is excellent too. Not only is she a more accomplished actress 40 years later, but the decades between have only sharpened her theatrical prowess. The 2018 film gives Curtis a meatier role to chew on, and she devours it with every scene. Sure, we all love the young, innocent teenage Laurie Strode, but the 2018 version feels like the definitive take on the character. Her life has been forever changed by the evil that is Michael Myers. The weight of trauma is very real, and the added familial bonds this film explores between her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), turn Laurie into someone more interesting than seen in previous attempts.

Michael Myers Is At His Most Frightening in the 2018 'Halloween'

But who is Laurie Strode without Michael Myers? Yes, I can admit that the original Halloween makes Michael out to be frightening all on his own. "The Shape" moves quietly, stealthily, and without warning. His strength is unmatched, and his choice of weaponry is simply brutal. He's a serial killer with no rhyme or reason, nor will he stop until his quest is completed. But despite a 40-year intermission, Michael somehow feels bigger in the 2018 picture. While some Halloween sequels give him a supernatural quality to aid in his terrors, this one proves forever that Michael Myers is way scarier when he's just a man in a mask. Sure, Carpenter did that before, but Green takes that idea and improves on it.

Green's Halloween shows us a Michael who wanders in and out of the lives of others, using every opportunity to add another kill to his list. He's a hulking figure who cannot be beaten by pure force, the physical incarnate of human evil. No other Halloween film best portrays this idea (though the sequel Halloween Kills comes shockingly close). He's shot, stabbed, hit by a car, and still he gets up for more. Admittedly, part of the character's "immortality" might be because of Michael's status as a horror icon. These days, we all know who Michael Myers is, and so, of course, he's portrayed as a terrifying force to be reckoned with. But the way that the 2018 film frames this killer in-universe, only those who were alive at the time of Michael's first batch of murders are cautious about him. That's what makes his return so deadly.

But what I find especially captivating is that even Michael seems unconcerned with revisiting the past, instead focusing his energies on his pursuit of blood. Because the film strips Michael and Laurie of their familial bonds, he isn't concerned about her at all throughout the picture, and that's to its benefit. The only reason the two even meet at the end is because of Dr. Ranbir Sartain's (Haluk Bilginer) interference. Frankly, the notion that Michael doesn't care about taking revenge on Laurie, that he couldn't care less about her at all, makes him even more menacing than before. Though Laurie's been obsessed with Michael her entire life, what he did to her is nothing but an afterthought in the killer's absent mind. It's a harsh and sobering reality that sends chills down my spine thinking about it and retroactively elevates the terror of the original.

John Carpenter's Original Is a Classic, but David Gordon Green's Sequel Best Expands the Material

In many ways, John Carpenter's Halloween is bound by the genre conventions that it helped to firmly establish. It's very straightforward, which is part of why we love it, embracing its slasher roots through and through. There are very few genuine surprises outside the shock value surrounding the gruesome deaths on display, and that's okay. But if you're anything like me, and you prefer horror pictures that leave you thinking, then the 2018 narrative features plenty of other twists and turns that make it genuinely interesting as a character drama. This one is more than a simple slasher. Laurie coming to terms with her failures as a parent, as well as Allyson's slow understanding of her grandmother (and her obsessive rage), are all aspects of this film that drive it home. Green gives Halloween an emotional anchor that, in my opinion, the original lacked.

The revival sequel masterfully subverts the original too. While Carpenter's picture offered us Donald Pleasence's Dr. Loomis as a heroic shrink trying to examine an un-examinable creature, 2018's Dr. Sartain accepts the monster for who he is and actively encourages his murderous activities. He even puts on the mask to try and "feel" what Michael feels, which is particularly spooky. It's twists like these (and the fun reversal of Laurie falling off the roof and disappearing rather than Michael, again adding to the idea that she has practically become a monster) that keep the Halloween story fresh while still remaining true to what Carpenter did with the original. This is exactly why it's the best of the bunch.

There are lots of reasons to love the original Halloween. It's a classic for a reason. But for someone like me, jump scares and blood aren't enough to pull me back to Halloween every year. The 2018 Halloween exists beyond the blood and gore that made the original famous. It challenges the idea that slashers can't be as intelligent as they are deadly and offers a refreshing take on the Laurie Strode/Michael Myers dynamic. Of course, this is all my opinion. Everyone is free to choose which Halloween flick is their favorite of the bunch, but the 2018 film is certainly mine.

Halloween (2018) is available to stream this spooky season on Netflix.

