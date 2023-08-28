The Big Picture Cavity Colors has unveiled their new collection for the 1981 horror film Halloween II, featuring two stunning and haunting designs.

The collection includes a design with Easter eggs and iconic moments from the film, as well as a design featuring Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in a t-shirt and zip-up hoodie form.

While Halloween II is no longer canon in the current timeline, it still holds a strong legacy and is worth watching as a double feature with the original, especially for its added gore, lore, and unique hospital setting.

The end of August is upon us which means it’s time for the spooky Halloween season to begin. Over the next couple of months horror fans will be celebrating with endless movie marathons of their favorite genre franchises. This of course includes John Carpenter’s Halloween which is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2023. A part of that rich history is its beloved 1981 sequel Halloween II and now Cavity Colors has just unveiled their new collection for the film.

The collection features two designs. The first design highlights both Michael Myers’ opening jump scare kill and the dreaded finale of the film which takes place in the now iconic Haddonfield Memorial Hospital. It’s a stunning design that has some fun Easter eggs from Halloween II. This includes Donald Pleasence’s Dr. Sam Loomis with a lighter in his hand before he makes the ultimate sacrifice blowing up part of the hospital to take out Michael once and for all.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode can also be seen fending for her life as Michael swings a surgical knife at her. This design comes in a t-shirt and zip-up hoodie form with the latter having the main artwork on the back and Halloween II’s classic jack-o’-lantern on the front. The final returning design is a haunting black and blood-red shrine to Michael’s best moments from the sequel. Including one of the final shots of the film where Michael’s eyes start bleeding being the shirt's centerpiece. This design will come in both a t-shirt and long sleeve shirt.

More of the Night He Came Home

While the events of Halloween II are no longer canon in the current timeline, that doesn’t negate the slasher’s legacy. This sequel is most associated with the original because it takes place seconds after Michael’s first set of babysitter murders. Laurie is taken to the hospital where most of the film takes place as Loomis’ haunt for “The Boogeyman” continues. It doesn’t come close to the original in terms of quality, but the added gore, lore, and unique hospital setting make it a must-watch every Halloween. Especially since it’s the perfect double feature with the Carpenter classic.

When Does 'Halloween II's Collection Release?

Cavity Colors’ Halloween II collection pre-orders start on Tuesday, August 29 at 5 PM ET. Until then, you can watch the trailer for Halloween II and view Cavity Colors other horror themed collections on their website.