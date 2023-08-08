The Big Picture Gutter Garbs is releasing a new apparel collection based on the beloved horror sequel Halloween II, featuring three new t-shirt designs.

The t-shirts depict iconic scenes from the film, including Michael Myers in the hospital basement and crashing through the front doors.

Halloween II established important lore for the franchise, despite the divisive decision to make Laurie and Michael siblings, and the sequel is an entertaining continuation with a bleaker atmosphere and bloodier scenes.

When it comes to horror sequels, there’s arguably no film as beloved as Halloween II. The 1981 film was a direct continuation of the John Carpenter classic and cemented Halloween as one of the genre's best franchises. The film has been celebrated for the last 40 plus years thanks to amazing physical media releases, television reruns, action figures, and various annual horror conventions around the world. Now the spooky folks at Gutter Garbs are releasing a new apparel collection based on the immortal classic Halloween II.

The collection features three brand new t-shirt designs. The first two designs have the Boogeyman them self, Michael Myers. The famous masked killer is seen in two of the most iconic suspense sequences from the film. The first one being Michael creeping through the Haddonfield Memorial Hospital’s basement. In the sequel Michael cuts the power to get to an injured Laurie Strode. This then leads Michael to chase Laurie through the basement with the creepy red emergency lights illuminating the way. The second design depicts the amazing shot of Michael crashing through the hospital front doors like they were the evil Kool-Aid Man. Both of their designs have Michael with a surgical scalpel in hand. A weaponed used to kill many people in the film. The last design is an artful rendition of the pumpkin from Halloween II’s opening credits. Unlike the first film, horror fans went inside the guts of this devilish jack-o’-lantern to reveal a dreaded skull indicating that this was going to be a much more brutal sequel. All three new shirts capture that horrific vibe perfectly.

“More of The Night He Came Home”

While the original Halloween is the far better film and a genre masterpiece, Halloween II established much of the lore that the franchise would follow for decades to come. Mainly that Laurie and Michael were long-lost siblings. This has been a very divisive decision even to this day to this point that Carpenter admitted he regretted ever connecting the two horror icons together. The flashbacks in particular of a young Laurie visiting Michael at Smith’s Grove Sanitarium changed Haddonfield’s story forever. However, no matter if you like this familial recons or not, Halloween II is such an entertaining sequel. Mainly due to the fact that director Rick Rosenthal and returning cinematographer Dean Cundey did a serviceable job recapturing the atmosphere of the original. Most of this film takes place in Haddonfield Memorial Hospital which gave the sequel a much bleaker and dirtier vibe.

It also gave the filmmakers an excuse to make the film bloodier. So much had changed in the three-year gap between Halloween films. Jason Voorhees and Friday the 13th took over the horror landscape with buckets of blood in tow. Carpenter felt inclined to up the stakes of the sequel because of that. The hospital was the perfect setting for a bigger body count and literal pools of blood. On top of that, Dr. Sam Loomis goes even crazier this time around with Donald Pleasence giving another all-time genre performance. Again, it’s far from a perfect film and there have been better Halloween sequels since, but Halloween II is a one-of-a-kind experience that ended the best double feature the horror genre has ever seen.

When Does Halloween II’s Collection Release?

Gutter Grabs entire Halloween II collection is up for pre-order now on their website. They’ll be up for pre-order until this Sunday, August 13. The shirts will ship by the week of September 6, just in time for the Halloween season. Until then, Halloween II is available on 4K, Blu-ray, and all major VOD platforms. The trailer can be viewed down below.