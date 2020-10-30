Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Sequel ‘Halloween Kills’: “It’s a Masterpiece”

Halloween changed the horror genre, and then two years ago we saw that people were eager to see the franchise back in the right hands, powering David Gordon Green’s legacyquel to $255 million worldwide off a $10 million budget. Universal quickly greenlit two sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, the first of which was supposed to arrive later this year, but had to be pushed back due to COVID. However, Jamie Lee Curtis says that Halloween Kills is very much about trauma infecting an entire community.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, Curtis explained:

“What we were seeing around the country of the power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that’s what the movie is. The movie is about a mob. And so it’s very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community. And we’re seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We’re seeing it in action and ‘Halloween Kills’ weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that, proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, but then of course, so when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece.”

I’m curious to see how Green intends to keep the story going. One of the issues with franchising a slasher series is that you can never defeat the slasher. Michael Myers is going to come back even though his “demise” in 2018’s Halloween was a triumphant moment. So if the fight isn’t simply between Laurie and Michael, what does that conflict look like, and how do you keep it under the banner of what qualifies as a Halloween movie (considering that some people disdain Halloween III simply because it doesn’t have Myers). We’ll find out next year.

Halloween Kills opens October 15, 2021.