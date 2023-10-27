The Big Picture John Carpenter's Halloween changed the face of horror in 1978, setting the rules for the slasher subgenre.

Halloween's producer, Irwin Yablans, wanted a sequel to the film and was willing to sue Carpenter to get it.

Carpenter went on to make The Fog instead, but Yablans sued him after Carpenter went around their arrangement, resulting in a settlement for Halloween II.

John Carpenter Wanted To Make 'The Fog' After 'Halloween'

In the documentary The Nightmare Isn't Over: The Making of Halloween II, executive producer Irwin Yablans talked about his desire to make a sequel to Halloween, since the film not only received glowing reviews (a rarity for a slasher), but made a very impressive $47 million in the U.S. alone on just a $325,000 budget. Yablans said he wanted to make a sequel as soon as he saw those first receipts come in and that he wanted to work with Carpenter again. He said, "I talked to John Carpenter about it, but he wanted to do another picture as his follow-up." Carpenter thought that the success of Halloween was a fluke, and he didn't want to repeat himself.

Yablans respected that, and when Carpenter told him he wanted his next picture to be The Fog, the producer was fine with it. "I said, sure, let's do Fog. We'll do Fog first, then we'll talk Halloween II. And we agreed to do that." That sounded reasonable from both men. The Fog was written by John Carpenter, and co-written by Debra Hill, who had also helped pen Halloween. If Carpenter wanted to do something different, this movie would be that, as The Fog tells the story of vengeful ghost pirates who overtake a coastal town when a thick fog rolls in. Before The Fog ever came to be, however, things went horribly wrong between Yablans and Carpenter.

'Halloween's Irwin Yablans Sued John Carpenter To Get a Sequel

Despite their arrangement, John Carpenter decided to go around it. Yablans talks in the documentary about how he accidentally created the mess. On a plane ride to Cannes, Yablans ran into a man named Bob Ramey. The two had worked together at Paramount, and Ramey was now the head of Avco Embassy Film. Yablans told Ramey about how he was going to make The Fog and Halloween II with Carpenter. Not too long after, Ramey announced that he was making The Fog with Carpenter. He had stolen Carpenter from Yablans. "I was pretty upset. I was livid," Yablans confessed. "I called Carpenter and I got nowhere with him, and I did the only thing I could do at that point. I sued them both." So what happened? Yablans said, "To settle the case, we agreed to let Carpenter do The Fog with Embassy, and we got the commitment for Halloween II." Carpenter wanted to make The Fog so bad that he agreed to do a film he wasn't much interested in.

John Carpenter Hated 'Halloween II'

The Fog, which came out in 1980, didn't change horror like Halloween did, or like The Thing would later do in 1982, but it was a creepy little film, filled with familiar big names like Jamie Lee Curtis, her mother Janet Leigh, Adrienne Barbeau, and Tom Atkinson. Following The Fog, Carpenter went to work on Halloween II, but not as a director this time. His job, along with Debra Hill, would only be to write the screenplay. Their final product ended up being considered disappointing to everyone involved. Irwin Yablans said he wasn't pleased with the script, and called it pedestrian and predictable in the documentary. Tommy Lee Wallace, who worked on Halloween (he's the man who created Michael Myers' famous white mask, and would later write and direct Halloween III: Season of the Witch), was looked at to direct the film first, but he said no, saying in The Nightmare Isn't Over that, "It felt like it was everything that Halloween was not." Neither he nor Yablans were a fan of all the excessive gore and violence.

What did Carpenter think about Halloween II, which was eventually directed by Rick Rosenthal? In a 2018 interview with The Daily Beast, Carpenter said, "I had to come up with something. I think it was, perhaps, a late night fueled by alcoholic beverages, was that idea. A terrible, stupid idea! But that’s what we did." He's referring, of course, to the much criticized idea to make Michael Myers and Laurie Strode siblings, thus giving the Boogeyman motivation, and taking away the fear of him." Despite the criticisms though, Halloween II is a scary film, giving us perhaps the most relentless, terrifying, and best version of Michael Myers. There would certainly be much worse Halloween sequels to come.

