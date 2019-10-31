‘Halloween Kills’ Set Video Offers First Glimpse of Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle

0

Not only is today Halloween, but a new Halloween movie is currently filming. On Halloween. How fortuitous! The cast and crew of Halloween Kills have decided to mark the occasion by sharing a first look at the highly anticipated sequel via a set video montage, which offers glimpses of a bloodied Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, Judy Greer reprising her role as Laurie’s daughter Karen, and our first look at Anthony Michael Hall as the adult version of Tommy Doyle, the young boy Laurie was babysitting in the original Halloween.

Halloween Kills is the first of two planned sequels to 2018’s Halloween, which itself was a direct follow-up to the 1978 Halloween taking place three decades later. The film jettisoned the idea that Michael Myers is Laurie Strode’s sister, and instead honed in on a story of survival, and one of the lingering effects of trauma. David Gordon Green directed and co-wrote the film alongside Danny McBride, and the two subsequently hashed out the story for two further sequels: Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

Green is back behind the camera on Halloween Kills, which is bringing back pretty much every significant character from the original Halloween. Paul Rudd was eyed to reprise his role as Tommy Doyle from Halloween 6, but scheduling conflicts with the new Ghostbusters movie forced him to pass.

Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends will be released one year apart, with production on Halloween Ends not getting underway until next year. For now, take a peek at the first sequel below. Halloween Kills will be released in theaters on October 15, 2021.