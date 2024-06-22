The Big Picture Mezco Toyz unveils Michael Myers figure inspired by Halloween II, complete with iconic white mask and kitchen knife.

Halloween II changed the game for mainstream slashers, paving the way for sequels and imitators in the horror genre. A classic.

Despite not being in continuity with recent Halloween films, Halloween II remains an essential watch for horror fans during the spooky season.

While we're officially in the summer movie season, for horror fans, that means we’re only one step closer to Halloween. As the calendar has slowly been marching toward the chilling fall nights, companies like Funko, Spirit Halloween, and NECA have been debuting spooky new collectibles to hold us over. Now Mezco Toyz has just unveiled their latest figure for the king of slasher villains, Michael Myers.

Part of Mezco’s LDD collection, this Michael Myers is based on “The Shape” in Halloween’s first killer sequel, Halloween II. The menacing face of evil stands at then and half inches tall with five points of articulation. Michael comes with his signature kitchen knife, bloody mechanics outfit, and his iconic white Halloween mask that has blood running from the black eyeholes. The latter of which was the result of Dr. Loomis shooting Michael in the eyes during the sequel’s final moments.

'Halloween' Changed the Game For Mainstream Slashers

Image via Mezco Toys

When John Carpenter's Halloween was released in 1978, no one could have predicted that it would change the horror genre forever. It wasn’t the first slasher of its kind, but it was one of the first to hit the mainstream. With its everyday American town setting, likable characters, and amazing musical score from Carpenter, it became an instant classic. Following Halloween’s debut imitators would emerge like Friday the 13th, Prom Night, and Terror Train, but it wasn’t until 1981 that Michael Myers would return home again. Halloween II was a unique sequel in the fact that it takes place seconds after the original on the very same ill-fated Halloween night. Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode was transported to the Haddonfield Memorial Hospital after barely surviving her run in with “The Boogeyman”.

However, Dr. Loomis knows that Michael “isn’t human” and he tries to warn the town that there’s going to be more bloodshed if they don’t find him. While chaos ensues throughout Haddonfield, Michael is after Laurie because it was revealed in Halloween II that she’s Michael's sister. This leads to a hospital showdown for the horror ages. Michael’s first comeback is often considered his best when it comes to the Halloween community. It’s the sequel that most closely resembles the original, as Carpenter returned to write the screenplay and provide the music for the film. However, there are some key differences, like the previously mentioned recon to Michael’s backstory/motivation, the bigger emphasis on blood and gore, and the slower way Michael moves thanks to his new actor, Dick Warlock. The film would ultimately pave the way for Michael to become a more supernatural force in Halloween 4-6. This is better known as the “Throne Trilogy”.

Halloween II is currently not available on any streaming service, but it’s available to rent on all major VOD platforms, like Fandango at Home. Scream Factory also released the sequel on 4K for the first time a few years back. Despite it no longer being in continuity thanks to David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, it’s still an essential watch every Halloween for horror fans.

As for Mezco Toyz’s new Michael Myers figure, you can pre-order it on their website. The haunting piece is $50 USD and will ship between October and December 2024.