There were some pretty strong feelings when David Gordon Green resurrected the Halloween franchise with 2018’s Halloween. Some people loved the direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 iconic feature, while others were less accepting of what would become the first installment in a new trilogy. But one thing’s for sure - whether you loved it or hated it, it’s the time of the year for Halloween to begin climbing the streaming charts all over again. Right now, the movie, which holds a 79% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, currently sits at the #6 spot on Peacock, where it just arrived on September 1.

It’s been 40 years since the masked killer known as Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) stalked the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois. In the decades since his capture, the crazed slasher has been locked up in a psychiatric hospital, but is preparing to be transferred to a maximum security prison. Of course, things don’t go the way that the prison’s employees planned, and Michael makes a break for it, returning to find the one that got away - Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). The events of that fateful night so many years ago never left Laurie, who now suffers from PTSD and has a tenuous relationship with her daughter (Judy Greer) and granddaughter (Andi Matichak). While her loved ones may think she’s over prepared for an event that will never happen, Laurie proves that her years of training with firearms and fortifying her home will pay off big time when Michael comes home once again.

In a franchise that’s been around as long as Halloween, it’s hard to keep everyone happy, which is why it was no surprise whatsoever that some folks absolutely hated what Green did with his sequel. The movie was the eleventh title in the film series and dropped the lore that had been built over the years, only playing off Carpenter’s original movie. From this angle, it was the perfect way to continue the tale as it gave Curtis plenty of flexibility in playing Laurie Strode as a grown woman (with a terrible wig) whose life has been affected terribly and tragically by this traumatizing event that happened when she was a teenager.

The Success of ‘Halloween’

Close

Eager to check out what Green and the rest of his team had created, audiences flocked to watch Halloween in cinemas. Against its $10 million production budget, the movie made nearly $260 million globally, with Universal Pictures quickly pressing the green light on the trilogy’s next two installments. We didn’t know it then, but COVID was right around the corner, meaning that the follow-up, Halloween Kills, would be affected by low theater attendance. But, thanks to simultaneous streaming made available on Peacock, audiences could still celebrate the return of Michael, Laurie, and the rest of the gang. Finally, Halloween Ends slashed into cinemas in 2022, marking the end of Green’s film series and also - allegedly - the end of Curtis’s run as Laurie Strode.

See where the end begins as Halloween is now streaming on Peacock.

Halloween (2018) Laurie Strode confronts her long-time foe, Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Release Date October 18, 2018 Director David Gordon Green Cast jamie lee curtis , Judy Greer , Andi Matichak , James Jude Courtney , Nick Castle , Haluk Bilginer Runtime 109 Main Genre Horror Writers David Gordon Green , Danny McBride , Jeff Fradley , John Carpenter , Debra Hill Studio Platinum Dunes Tagline Face Your Fate Website https://www.halloweenmovie.com Expand

Watch On Peacock