It’s officially Halloween season and that means there’s an overwhelming amount of horror movies to watch. One of the most underrated films centered around this spooky time of year is Halloween 3: Season of the Witch. This oddity in the Halloween series is celebrating its 40th anniversary this October and now Gutter Garbs has unveiled its new Season of the Witch collection that will have any fan of this cult classic screaming.

The popular horror clothing manufacturer’s latest collection includes four new designs. The first two designs feature the iconic logos from the film. The first is the pumpkin from the opening credits which saw a static-filled TV screen slowly unveil the bright orange seasonal staple. It helped set up the uniquely creepy tone of this film with John Carpenter and Alan Howarth’s brilliant score effortlessly sending chills down horror fans’ spines. The next design is the logo of the sinister Silver Shamrock Novelties who used their Halloween masks in the film to kill the unlucky children who wore them. This was in an effort to take the commercialized holiday back to the dark ages. It’s hard for this shirt not to make you think of this dastardly toy company’s hilariously ear-bleeding Halloween theme song, but it will also instantly make you think of Dan O'Herlihy’s incredible performance as the evil Conal Cochran. It’s truly one of the best villain performances in cinematic history with O’Herlihy gleefully chewing up every scene he’s in.

The next “season” design sees the infamous masks from the film front and center. The witch, skull, and pumpkin masks are the definition of classic horror imagery. The main part of the shirt is very reminiscent of the eerie montage from the film that showed the kids around the world wearing their Silver Shamrock masks trick or treating and enjoying their last night before their untimely demise. Around this design are other smaller memorable images from the film. There’s the Santa Maria town sign where Silver Shamrock is located, there’s the final processing sign that’s a running deadly gag in Silver Shamrock’s factory, and Tom Atkins’ reluctant hero Dr. Dan Challis. There's also a snake which alludes to arguably the most iconic and horrific scene in Season of the Witch.

However, the final design is the crown jewel of this horror collection which artfully depicts this film’s classic cliffhanger ending. Atkins begging the TV station to take the Silver Shamrock commercials off the air is one of the most intense and shocking scenes in genre history. Everything, from the way it's edited to Atkins' committed performance to the lines of dialogue, made this ending forever have a spot in the minds of every horror fan who dared to watch it. Just looking at this shirt’s killer design will give you traumatic flashbacks to hearing “Stop it! Stop it! Stop it!” as Atkins screams into the camera and the film morbidly ends. It’s a big part of why this film is considered a cult classic. This particular design is available in both t-shirt and zip-up hoodie versions.

Season of the Witch was unjustly criticized when it was released for not having Michael Myers in the film, but thankfully this corky sci-fi horror thriller has been reappraised in the last 40 years. This is a complexly brilliant, fun, and dark look into Halloween history and the days long before Myers walked the Earth. How this film explored witchcraft and the “festival of Samhain” through a modern lens is still as unique as it was back in 1982. This is a must-watch horror film this Halloween, and it's great to see companies like Gutter Garbs give this cult classic the respect and celebration it deserves. This collection followed the news that Season of the Witch would also be getting an anniversary collection from Cavity Colors as well.

Gutter Garbs Halloween 3: Season of the Witch 40th Anniversary collection is up for pre-order now on their website. The t-shirts will be $28 each and the zip up hoodie will be $48. The pre-order period will be ending this Sunday with the collection expecting to ship the week of October 2. This is just in time for the film’s anniversary. Until then, you can rent or buy Halloween 3: Season of the Witch on all major VOD platforms.