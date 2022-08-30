There are many iconic horror films celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. Films like The Thing and Friday the 13th Part 3 are all 1982 classics that are highly regarded in the genre community. However, arguably the most underrated film of 1982 that has thankfully reached cult classic status since its release is Tommy Lee Wallace’s Halloween 3: Season of the Witch. Now the good folks at Cavity Colors have just unveiled their Season of the Witch 40th Anniversary collection.

The collection features five chilling designs from the film on a variety of t-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants. The first design is of the classic orangey red film poster that sees the iconic witch mask from the film creeping out of Season of the Witch’s logo. Under them is a haunting silhouette shot seen in the film of three trick-or-treaters unaware that it will be their final night amongst the living. This design comes in both a t-shirt and baseball shirt version. The next design sees kids wearing the classic witch, pumpkin, and skull masks as they sit in front of their TV’s listening to the infamous Silver Shamrock commercial waiting for the “big giveaway”. However, evil is not too far behind as a Silver Shamrock clock is ticking down to their doom behind them. It’s also noteworthy that bugs are coming out of the TV set alluding to one the film’s most memorably scary scenes. This design comes in both a black and purple tie-dye t-shirt variant.

The next design is a sweatshirt that simply sees the witch, pumpkin, and skull masks in an eerie orange color. Like stated before, these masks are synonymous with this film, and they’re almost as iconic as Michael Myers’ mask. That’s how powerful the simple image is. There are scenes featuring these masks involving children that are some of the most disturbing in horror history. They’re burnt into every horror fan's minds and this sweatshirt perfectly captures their supernatural allure.

Image via Universal Pictures

There are sweatpants in this collection featuring these three masks as well. In this unique design, one of the pant legs has the masks connected by a snake. The other pant leg bears the logo for the film. The final amazing artful design sees star Tom Atkins surrounded by Silver Shamrock’s carnage and TVs with the pumpkin logo from Season of the Witch’s opening credits. Above this image are kids in their Silver Shamrock masks suffering at the hands of this sinister toy company. The design also has the tagline for the film “The Night No One Came Home”. A riff on the original Halloween’s tagline. This design comes in both a t-shirt and sweatshirt version.

Season of the Witch was highly criticized at the time for not having Michael Myers and was wrongfully shunned by general audiences for a long time because of it. The series at the time wanted to go in an anthology direction after Myers burnt to death at the end of Halloween 2 and, even though that made the film fail initially, horror fans have since embraced this amazingly scary atmospheric nightmare. This was a film that was ahead of its time dealing with evil corporations and the modern-day exploration of Halloween and witchcraft still makes this particular film stand out in a crowd to this day.

Whether it’s Atkins and Dan O'Herlihy’s iconic performances, John Carpenter and Alan Howarth’s brilliant musical score, or the many shocking twists and turns the story takes, this is a morbid horror thriller that is one of the best depictions of the Halloween season ever. Particularly the cliffhanger ending will have you screaming in gleeful horror and the Silver Shamrock theme song will have you terrifyingly hypnotized. It’s simply one of the best horror films ever made, going toe-to-toe with the original Halloween in how thrillingly creative it is.

Cavity Colors give Season of the Witch the celebration it devilishly deserves with this new spellbinding collection. The 40th Anniversary collection is going up for sale Tuesday, August 30 at 5 PM ET. Until then, you can gather around your TV set for the “horrorthon” and rent Halloween 3: Season of the Witch on any of the major VOD services. You can also see Cavity Colors other amazing horror collections on their website.