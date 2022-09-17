The Halloween season is in full swing which means it’s almost time for “the Horrorthon, followed by the big giveaway.” One of the most underrated films to watch this time of year is Halloween 3: Season of the Witch directed by Tommy Lee Wallace. The horror thriller is celebrating its 40th anniversary this October and the scary folks at Fright-Rags are releasing a new Season of the Witch collection that will send gleeful chills down your spine.

The 40th anniversary collection includes three designs. The first bright orange shirt is centered around the iconic Halloween commercial from the evil Silver Shamrock toy company who’s trying to rid the world of kids through their masks. The “Almost Time” design has a tv set with the pumpkin from the film’s opening credits on its screen; bugs, a snake, and the masks of the film are around it. This will strike true terror for anyone who has seen the film. The jingle of the sinister commercial is also surrounding the TV from all sides. You can hear its hypnotically killer words just by taking one look at it. Lastly, this shirt has Shamrock’s motto “If it doesn’t have the seal, it’s not the real deal” on it as well.

The next design is of one of the classic posters for Season of the Witch that sees a haunting image of someone in the film’s witch mask grabbing their head in clear pain. The striking image appears as if the mask is stuck on the victim's face and the bloodshot eyes will traumatically stick with you. This design comes in the t-shirt, baseball shirt, and sweatshirt varieties.

Image via Universal Pictures

The final design is a reprint of the film’s other equally eerie poster. The “All Hallow's Eve” image is of three silhouetted trick-or-treaters in the Silver Shamrock masks in front of a moody orange sunset. This shot is also a part of the film’s montage which effectively showed the powerful hold that Silver Shamrock had on the world’s children. This design only comes in the baseball shirt variety and its bright orange sleeves really top off this festive design nicely.

However, the best part of this collection is that it includes the pumpkin, witch, and skull masks featured in the film. The mini mask set perfectly replicates the creepy designs of Season of the Witch and are each roughly the size of a Blu-ray case. All three of these masks are as iconic as Michael Myers’ mask because of the creatively brutal kills they were involved in. This film didn’t need to get its hands dirty to have a killer body count, and it wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries of the genre.

While Season of the Witch was panned at the time for not having the famous Boogeyman, since its release in 1982, it has thankfully gained a cult following. The film to this day is this creative dissection of horror and modern witchcraft with a brilliant sense of atmosphere thanks to John Carpenter’s musical score and the memorable performances from Tom Atkins and Dan O'Herlihy. It’s a film that was ahead of its time because of its crazy ambitious ideas and intriguing look into Halloween history. That’s why it’s so great seeing companies like Fright-Rags giving Season of the Witch the spooky celebration it deserves.

You can pre-order this collection on Fright-Rags' website now which is expected to ship the week of October 21. Just in time for Season of the Witch’s 40th anniversary. Until then, you can watch “The Night No One Comes Home” by renting Halloween 3: Season of the Witch on any major rental service now. You can watch the trailer for the film down below.