The Big Picture Halloween III: Season of the Witch deviates from the Michael Myers story and is often criticized, but it offers a unique and entertaining science-fiction horror story with fascinating characters, great music, and impressive special effects.

The original creators of Halloween never intended to build a franchise around Myers, but rather envisioned it as an anthology series with distinctive plots and characters. Despite this, Halloween II ended up redefining the franchise and tying it to the iconic Myers character.

Halloween III pushes boundaries and is even darker than the original, featuring extreme violence, disturbing imagery, and a bleak ending. While it may not be a horror masterpiece, it offers a campy and entertaining experience that deserves cult status.

Franchise horror filmmaking became a surefire way to churn out a hit in the late 1970s and through the 1980s. Throw a bunch of teens into a campsite or a suburb and let an iconic villain hack them to pieces, you're making at least $10 million at the box office. John Carpenter gave way to this trend with his 1978 classic, Halloween, which popularized the genre and remains one of the most influential, acclaimed horror films ever made. Halloween introduced us to Michael Myers a few years before Jason Voorhees or Freddy Krueger were on the scene. Myers' uncanny mask, handy kitchen knife, and relentlessly inhuman nature made for a chilling, instantly iconic character.

As each of these "big three" of the slasher genre got sequel after sequel, it makes sense that the one movie in the Halloween franchise that has nothing to do with the Myers story is the one often treated like a punching bag among critics and audiences. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is a Halloween film with no slashing, no Jamie Lee Curtis, and no Michael Myers. Instead, the film follows an alcoholic — and weirdly horny — doctor, played by Tom Atkins, investigating a conspiracy involving magical Halloween masks and a mysterious, shadowy corporation. This may sound ridiculous because, well, it is.

The mistake lies in assuming a 1980s horror movie being ridiculous is anything out of the ordinary or something that is not worthy of celebration. Halloween III, for better or worse, carved out a unique story that feels squarely in tune with the spooky season and offers plenty of worthy scares and twists. If the film had been released outside the banner of the Halloween iconography, perhaps it would be remembered for what it truly is: a campy, entertaining science-fiction horror movie with a cast of fascinating characters, great music, and some impressively disgusting special effects.

Image Via Universal Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Kids all over America want Silver Shamrock masks for Halloween. Doctor Daniel Challis seeks to uncover a plot by Silver Shamrock owner Conal Cochran. Release Date October 22, 1982 Director Tommy Lee Wallace Cast Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin, Dan O'Herlihy, Michael Currie, Ralph Strait, Jadeen Barbor Rating R Runtime 99 Main Genre Horror Tagline The night no one comes home.

Halloween Was Meant to Be an Anthology Series

Image via Universal Studios

Carpenter's classic 1978 film was such a smash hit that a sequel was demanded to finalize the Michael Myers story. Halloween II is a direct extension of the original film, picking up mere minutes after Myers miraculously survives six gunshots and a fall off a balcony. The sequel, directed by Rick Rosenthal, further established Myers as a legendary figure despite the intent being for the film to conclusively end his story. This proved more difficult than expected when fans and critics were caught off guard by an admittedly ridiculous science-fiction story instead of a continuation of the slasher series that was expected.

It is important to note that Carpenter and Hill's original intent was never to make a franchise built around Myers. Halloween was conceived as an anthology series, where each film would cover a distinctive plot allowing for a variety of tones, genres, and characters to appear. Halloween II was a concession made in order to be able to move on with the original plan, but that minor bump in the road ended up redefining the franchise which was now irrevocably tied to the haunting, silent killer who made a massive impression on audiences. Halloween III is a deviation from the form in retrospect, but it is the only time any of the creative team actually followed through on the original plan to anthologize the Halloween franchise. Tommy Lee Wallace stepped in to direct this one after having worked on the original as a production designer. Wallace is the man who created Michael Myers' iconic mask, so Carpenter had good reason to hand over the reins of the franchise to him.

Halloween fans have valid reasons to want to see more quality films following Myers and his slasher antics, but the sequels that do follow Michael never come close to touching the quality of the original anyway, so those who appreciate Halloween III for what it is can also view it as a glimpse into a wild and delightful reality where Carpenter and his collaborators made a dozen of these disconnected, highly variable follow-ups instead of centering the story around Myers.

'Halloween III' Is Gnarly, Bold, and Even Darker than the Original

Image via Universal Pictures

It can't get much darker than an emotionless "shape" of a human stalking and stabbing people in an Illinois suburb, but Halloween III manages to push some boundaries even beyond the limits of what Carpenter's film was willing to show. Halloween is a violent movie, but not gratuitously when compared to the rebooted versions that depict intense gore. Halloween III features some extreme, albeit cartoonish, violence throughout the runtime. Opening on a particularly violent skull-crushing, the film immediately establishes sights and sounds that will not shy away from creating disgust. There are a few other instances of head trauma from lasers, magical Halloween masks, and robotic assassins that result in memorable and visceral imagery.

The plot takes Atkins and Stacey Nelkin, portraying a young woman whose father was murdered by a mysterious assassin, to a lab where it is revealed that the popular Halloween masks seen throughout the film have been built with microchips inside that will result in a violent death to anyone wearing them, including a human child who is the unfortunate subject of a test of the masks' effectiveness. The microchips are powered by tiny pieces of the real-life Stonehenge monument (one of the few wild turns of this story) stolen by the evil corporate head of the mask manufacturing company, portrayed in a delightfully villainous turn by Dan O'Herlihy. The plot by O'Herlihy is to sacrifice all the children who wear these masks in order to fulfill the celebration of Samhain by activating the chips through sound waves from their television commercial.

'Halloween III' Is Both Pure '80s Horror Camp and Original

Image Via Universal

This is a bold swing, something that could only work in a campy '80s horror movie, and something many audiences will roll their eyes at. If you have enjoyed being along for the ride up to this point, you can accept it and meet this ridiculously entertaining movie where it is at. Halloween III quickly races to the finish at this point, leading to a disturbing ending where the villains are ostensibly defeated but Atkins discovers Nelkin has been replaced with an android at some point, and he is unable to stop all the regional TV stations from pulling the commercial.

Halloween III gives us a hard cut to black as Tom Atkins wails into the phone, begging for the network to pull the commercial and knowing that failure to cooperate will result in the deaths of thousands of children across the area. In reality, no one would believe this situation, and the movie plays it that way as well. The final moment is hopeless and bleak, as well as genuinely chilling thanks to the implied deaths of many kids throughout the city and even beyond. Halloween III may be a campy, ridiculous movie, but they really went to a dark place in the final sequence that elevated it above a lot of other horror schlock.

It goes without saying that this movie is not a masterclass of horror filmmaking in the way that Carpenter's original was. That is also the case for nearly every other derivative slasher in this franchise or the lackluster sequels in the other big franchises. Ultimately, Halloween III gets points for having a singular, unique vision. Any shortcomings are made up for through sheer entertainment value, and there has never been a hated movie more deserving of a cult status.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch is available to watch on AMC+.

Watch on AMC+