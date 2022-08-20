Before you flock to the theaters for the next installment of David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is inviting fans to revisit one of the original films in the horror franchise. This year, in honor of its 40-year anniversary, Alamo Drafthouse's Graveyard Shift is bringing Halloween III: Season of the Witch back to the big screen for a limited theatrical release this August. Michael Myers won't be there, but you should be!

Halloween III may best be remembered as a divisive entry to the iconic horror franchise, having initially received poor reception and becoming a box office bomb with the absence of Halloween's masked murderer Michael Myers. Four decades later, the third installment has accrued a cult following and is receiving a cultural reassessment for what it was intended to be, not what it was expected to be. For its anniversary, Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a limited theatrical release across select theaters for fans to experience this genre-redefining classic the way it was meant to be seen.

Starring Tom Atkins (The Fog) as Daniel Challis, a strained medical doctor hot on the trail of a string of mysterious murders, Halloween III: Season of the Witch is the first in the franchise to stray from the slasher genre. Following the murder of a local shop owner, and blurring the lines between horror and sci-fi, the film follows Dr. Challis and Ellie Grimbridge (Stacey Nelkin) as they investigate the suspicious Silver Shamrock factory, which produces Halloween masks. What they discover blends science fiction with the more traditional supernatural horror in an attempt to build a Halloween-themed collection of films that didn't revolve around Michael Myers.

Significantly less bloody, Halloween III opted for a tension that recalled the horror suspense of the '60s and '70s. If it weren't for the connection to Carpenter's Halloween, Season of the Witch may have been a folk-horror classic from the get-go. However, producers Carpenter and Debra Hill intentionally broke from the slasher icon in order to achieve what they'd originally set out to do: craft a spooky Halloween anthology series of films. However, money talks - loudly - and Carpenter was forced to once again face his own self-made demons, creating a monster that may never die, to fans' delight, and Myers was brought back for 1988's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers.

Season of the Witch was the directorial debut of Tommy Lee Wallace, who would go on to direct IT, the television miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's novel, starring Tim Curry as Pennywise. The third installment was also written by Wallace with Carpenter who also served as producer. Hill returned to executive produce along with Moustapha Akkad, an executive producer of both the first and second Halloween films.

Tickets for Alamo Drafthouse's ongoing Halloween III: Season of the Witch limited release are available now on their website. You can watch the trailer below: