It’s almost time kids, it’s almost time for Halloween! This means horror fans are in the middle of watching all their favorite genre films. One of those films, which has gained a cult following since its release in 1982, is Halloween III: Season of the Witch. The Tommy Lee Wallace-directed film is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2022 which has caused a lot of horror-centric merch companies to partake in the spooky festivities. This includes the good folks at Trick or Treat Studios who just announced their new Trick or Treater action figure set based on characters from the film.

The 1:6 scale action figures set includes three figures wearing the iconic witch, skull, and pumpkin masks from the cult classic. They're even wearing the exact costumes that the trio was seen in during the atmospheric Halloween night montage set to the voice-over of the evil Conal Cochran (Dan O’Herlihy). The set comes with three pairs of interchangeable hands and a second masked head for each figure. The interchangeable head sees the masks worse for wear with various snakes and bugs on them. If you’ve seen the film then you know the horrific context of that.

Season of the Witch was seen as the black sheep of the Halloween franchise for years simply because it didn’t have Michael Myers in it. The franchise at the time wanted to go in an anthology direction after Myers burnt to a crisp at the end of Halloween II. In that regard, the film brilliantly succeeded. The film’s this satisfyingly frightening paranoid thriller that took audiences back to the medieval roots of Halloween and witchcraft. The direction was extremely atmospheric, the story takes so many bold twists and turns, John Carpenter’s musical score is arguably his best, and the cast is iconic. Stars Tom Atkins and O’Herlihy in particular gave some of the best performances in horror.

RELATED: 'Halloween Ends' Has a Colorful Connection to ‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’

If it wasn’t obvious, Season of the Witch is a must-watch film every October. This weekend is the perfect time to watch it too as October 22 marks the film's official 40th anniversary. You can celebrate by pre-ordering these three ill-fated trick-or-treaters on Trick or Treat Studios’ website for $299.99. This studio has become the one-stop shop for all things Halloween, particularly Season of the Witch merchandise, so you won’t be disappointed. The figures have an estimated shipping date of March 8, 2023. Until then, you can rent Halloween III: Season of the Witch on all major streaming platforms. The trailer can be viewed down below.